Delacon (Austria), Cargill (US), Bluestar Adisseo (China), and Natural Remedies (India) are the Key Players in the Phytogenic Feed Additives Market
Encapsulated Technology Enhances the Efficiency of Phytogenic Feed Additive
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 10, 2020 ) The global phytogenic feed additives market size is estimated to be valued at USD 701 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,226 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Growing requirement for naturally sourced growth promoters to replace antibiotic growth promoters (AGPs) is primarily driving the phytogenic feed additives industry growth.
The key players profiled in the report have a strong presence in the global feed phytogenics market; these include Delacon (Austria), Biomin (Austria), Cargill (US), DuPont (US), Adisseo (China), Dostofarm (Germany), Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH (Germany), Pancosma (Switzerland), A&A Pharmachem Inc. (Canada), and Kemin Industries (US).
The key players in the phytogenics market have adopted growth strategies such as new product launches, acquisitions, expansions & investments, and agreements & partnerships to cater to the increasing demand for feed phytogenics. Companies have been expanding their operations in various geographies across the globe to establish themselves as leading players in the feed phytogenics market. Companies such as Cargill are focusing on expanding their feed phytogenic products manufacturing capacities to strengthen their presence in the market. Some key companies also adopted strategies such as new product launches to expand their reach geographically.
Delacon, one of the global leaders in the feed phytogenics market, offers a wide range of feed phytogenic products for poultry, swine, and ruminants. The company also plans to expand its product portfolio for fish and shrimps. The company focuses on increasing its market presence in the feed phytogenics market through partnerships and expansions. The company also focuses on increasing its product portfolio to get an edge over its competitors. In July 2017, Delacon partnered with Cargill which has enabled both the companies to gain the mutual benefits of the expertise of both the companies.
Cargill is recognized as an international marketer and producer of agricultural products, food, and financial & industrial products & services. The company offers feed phytogenic products under Provimi (Netherlands), a company which specializes in animal nutrition and related products. Cargill is highly active in the feed phytogenics market. It focuses on expanding its presence in the market by adopting various strategies such as new product launches, acquisitions, and expansions & investments. In April 2018, Cargill and Delacon, with combined efforts, launched three phytogenic-based products in Russia-Biostrong 510, Fresta F Plus, and Rumex.
