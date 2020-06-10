Biobanking Market Worth $2.69 billion | Growing Need for Cost-Effective Drug Discovery and Development
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Biobanking Devices Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 10, 2020 ) [164 Pages Report] Biobanking Market is expected to reach $2.69 billion, at a CAGR of 7.8%
Regenerative medicine applications for biobanking market will drive the market
Biobanking Market plays an integral role in advancing biomedical and translational research, through the collection and preservation of biological samples, such as blood, tissues, and nucleic acids, which are then made available for use in research to discover disease-relevant biomarkers; this is further used for diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting drug responses. Growth in the number of research activities in this segment forms a major driver for the market.
The availability of government funding for regenerative medicine, stem cell therapeutics, and cell & gene therapy is supporting research activities in this segment. Apart from this, the increasing trend of cord blood banking will also aid growth of this market segment. Future prospects including advancements in orthopedic procedures with the use of stem cells are expected to further support market growth for regenerative medicine.
Browse 123 Market Data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 164 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=594
Market Segmentation in Depth:
By sample type, the Biobanking Market is classified into blood products, human tissues, cell lines, nucleic acids, human waste products, and biological fluids. Since blood and blood products are the most collected specimens and are used as a source of DNA and RNA, this segment type holds the largest share of the biobanking devices market.
On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into regenerative medicine, life science research, and clinical research. Regenerative Medicine is expected to account for the largest share of the market on the basis of applications. Growing research in regenerative medicine and the increasing demand for well characterized and quality biosamples for research are prime reasons for the growth of this market segment.
By storage type, the Biobanking Market is segmented into manual storage and automated storage. The manual storage segment is estimated to account for the largest share and the automated storage segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Major Biobanking Market Developments:
- In 2017, Brooks Automation, Inc. (U.S.) launched BioStore IIIv, BioStudies Biobank Data Management, FluidX, IntelliXcap Decapper systems to strengthen its product portfolio in biobanking segment.
- In 2016, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) entered into a partnership with Hamilton Storage (U.S.) to strengthened Thermo Fisher’s presence in the market.
- In 2015, Panasonic Healthcare Holdings (Japan) launched MDF-DU900V VIP -86°C Upright Freezer.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=594
Based on region, the biobanking market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the biobanking market in 2017, this is attributed to factors like increasing research activities in regenerative medicine, cell and gene therapy; growing interest in personalized medicine and biomarker discovery; increasing number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; and rising investments in genomics and proteomics research in the region as compared to other regions.
Key players in the biobanking market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Qiagen N.V. (Germany), Hamilton Company (U.S.), Brooks Automation (U.S.), TTP Labtech Ltd (U.K.), VWR Corporation (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Worthington Industries [(Taylor Wharton, U.S.)], Chart Industries (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany)
Regenerative medicine applications for biobanking market will drive the market
Biobanking Market plays an integral role in advancing biomedical and translational research, through the collection and preservation of biological samples, such as blood, tissues, and nucleic acids, which are then made available for use in research to discover disease-relevant biomarkers; this is further used for diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting drug responses. Growth in the number of research activities in this segment forms a major driver for the market.
The availability of government funding for regenerative medicine, stem cell therapeutics, and cell & gene therapy is supporting research activities in this segment. Apart from this, the increasing trend of cord blood banking will also aid growth of this market segment. Future prospects including advancements in orthopedic procedures with the use of stem cells are expected to further support market growth for regenerative medicine.
Browse 123 Market Data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 164 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=594
Market Segmentation in Depth:
By sample type, the Biobanking Market is classified into blood products, human tissues, cell lines, nucleic acids, human waste products, and biological fluids. Since blood and blood products are the most collected specimens and are used as a source of DNA and RNA, this segment type holds the largest share of the biobanking devices market.
On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into regenerative medicine, life science research, and clinical research. Regenerative Medicine is expected to account for the largest share of the market on the basis of applications. Growing research in regenerative medicine and the increasing demand for well characterized and quality biosamples for research are prime reasons for the growth of this market segment.
By storage type, the Biobanking Market is segmented into manual storage and automated storage. The manual storage segment is estimated to account for the largest share and the automated storage segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Major Biobanking Market Developments:
- In 2017, Brooks Automation, Inc. (U.S.) launched BioStore IIIv, BioStudies Biobank Data Management, FluidX, IntelliXcap Decapper systems to strengthen its product portfolio in biobanking segment.
- In 2016, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) entered into a partnership with Hamilton Storage (U.S.) to strengthened Thermo Fisher’s presence in the market.
- In 2015, Panasonic Healthcare Holdings (Japan) launched MDF-DU900V VIP -86°C Upright Freezer.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=594
Based on region, the biobanking market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the biobanking market in 2017, this is attributed to factors like increasing research activities in regenerative medicine, cell and gene therapy; growing interest in personalized medicine and biomarker discovery; increasing number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; and rising investments in genomics and proteomics research in the region as compared to other regions.
Key players in the biobanking market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Qiagen N.V. (Germany), Hamilton Company (U.S.), Brooks Automation (U.S.), TTP Labtech Ltd (U.K.), VWR Corporation (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Worthington Industries [(Taylor Wharton, U.S.)], Chart Industries (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany)
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.