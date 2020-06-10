Medical Camera Market Worth $3.69 Billion | Growth Opportunities in Asia & North America
North America held the largest share in the medical cameras market
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 10, 2020 ) [118 Pages Report] The Global Medical Camera Market is expected to reach USD 3.69 Billion, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.
The report "Medical Camera Market by Camera Type (Endoscopy, Surgery, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dental), Resolution (HD, SD), Sensor (CMOS, CCD), End-Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Speciality Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers) - Global Forecast", report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the medical camera market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.
Market Segmentation in Depth:
The camera type segment is categorized into endoscopy cameras, surgery microscopy cameras, dermatology cameras, ophthalmology cameras, and dental cameras. The endoscopy cameras segment dominated the global medical cameras market; the increase in the number of endoscopy surgeries performed globally is a key market driver for this segment.
The sensor type segment is categorized into charge coupled device (CCD) and complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) sensors. The CMOS segment accounted for the largest share of this market; various advantages such as low power consumption, ease of integration, rapid frame rate, and low manufacturing cost are driving high adoption of CMOS sensor-based cameras.
The resolution type segment is categorized into standard-definition (SD) and high-definition (HD) cameras. The HD cameras segment accounted for the largest share of this market due to a rising demand for high-definition visuals in surgical procedures.
The end user type segment is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and specialty clinics & ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global medical cameras market due to growing government and private investments to upgrade healthcare infrastructure and the increasing number of hospitals, especially in Asia.
The geography segment is categorized into into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. In 2016, North America held the largest share in the medical cameras market and will continue to do so in the forecast period. Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with its growth centered on China, Japan, and India.
Prominent players in this market Olympus Corporation (Japan), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), and Carestream Health (a subsidiary of Onex Corporation (Canada).
