Single-cell Analysis Market Worth 5.6 billion by 2025 | Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases
Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 10, 2020 ) [252 Pages Report] The Single-cell Analysis Market is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2025 from USD 2.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period
Market Size Estimation;
The total market size for the market was arrived at after data triangulation from two different approaches, as mentioned below.
Approach to calculate revenue of different players in the single-cell analysis market;
The size of the global market was obtained from annual reports, SEC filings, online publications, and extensive primary interviews. A percentage split was applied to arrive at the market size for the segments. Further splits were applied to arrive at the market size for each subsegment. These percentage splits were validated by primary participants. The country-level market sizes obtained from the annual reports, SEC filings, online publications, and extensive primary interviews were added up to reach the total market size for North America. By adding up the market sizes for all the regions, the global market was derived.
Approach to get the market size and estimate market growth;
The market size and market growth were estimated through primary interviews on a regional and global level. All responses were collated, and a weighted average was taken to derive a probabilistic estimate of the market size and growth rate.
Browse 225 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 252 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=171955254
Market Segmentation in Depth:
Based on product, the market is segmented into consumables (beads, microplates, reagents, assay kits, and other consumables) and instruments (flow cytometers, NGS systems, PCR instruments, spectrophotometers, microscopes, cell counters, HCS systems, microarrays, and other instruments). The consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018.
Based on cell type, the market is segmented into human, animal, and microbial cells. The human cells segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high utilization of human cells in research laboratories and academic institutes.
Based on technique, the market is segmented into flow cytometry, NGS, PCR, microscopy, mass spectrometry, and other techniques. The NGS segment is projected to register the highest growth rate of 20.0% during the forecast period. The high growth of the NGS segment is driven by the increasing application of single-cell analysis products in drug discovery for cancer and other chronic diseases.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=171955254
The global single-cell analysis market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing drug development activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and an increase in stem cell research activities.
Prominent players in the single-cell analysis market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck Millipore (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), General Electric Company (US), 10x Genomics (US), Promega Corporation (US), Illumina (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), NanoString Technologies (US), Tecan Group (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), Luminex Corporation (US), Takara Bio (Japan), Fluxion Biosciences (US), Menarini Silicon Biosystems (Italy), and LumaCyte (US).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
