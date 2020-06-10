High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market Worth 302.1 Million | Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Genetic Disorders
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 10, 2020 ) [143 Pages Report] The Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market is expected to reach USD 302.1 Million, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.
A combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches was used to calculate the market sizes and growth rates of the high-resolution melting analysis market and its subsegments. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All possible parameters that affect the markets covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data.
Global high-resolution melting analysis industry growth is propelled by the benefits of this technology, such as its high efficacy, significant accuracy, and small cycle times. Additionally, market growth is likely to be driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases & genetic disorders, increasing public-private investments in the Genomics sector, funds & grants, rapid growth in the aging population, and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries.
Market Segmentation in Depth:
On the basis of product and service, the global market is divided into instruments, reagents & consumables, and software & services. Among these products, the reagents and consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market.
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into SNP genotyping, mutation discovery, species identification, pathogen identification, epigenetics, and other applications (HLA compatibility typing, zygosity testing, DNA fingerprinting, DNA mapping, association (case/control) studies, allelic prevalence in a population, and identification of candidate predisposition genes). The SNP genotyping segment accounted for the largest share of the market.
On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into research laboratories & academic institutes, hospitals & diagnostics centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users. The research laboratories & academic institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the global market.
On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America (comprising the U.S. and Canada) accounted for the largest share of the global high-resolution melting analysis market, followed by Europe. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, genetic disorders, & other chronic diseases, and the large number of genotyping-based research and development projects are key growth drivers for the HRM market in North America.
Prominent players in the global high-resolution melting analysis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), F. Hofmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), and QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), Novacyt (France), Azura Genomics (U.S.), Canon Biomedical (U.S.), and PREMIER Biosoft (U.S.), among others.
