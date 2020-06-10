Anatomic Pathology Market COVID – 19 Updated Analysis By Top Key Players
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 10, 2020 ) According to the new market research report “Anatomic Pathology Market by Product & Service (Instruments (Tissue Processing Systems, Microtomes), Consumables (Antibodies), Histopathology), Application (Disease Diagnosis (Cancer (Gastrointestinal)), End User (Hospital, Lab) – Global Forecast to 2024″, , published by MarketsandMarkets™, The anatomic pathology market is estimated to grow from USD 33.0 billion in 2019 to USD 44.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.1%.
However, the availability of refurbished products, the lack of skilled professionals, and product recalls are expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.
