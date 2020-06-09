How One Man Made TON’S of MONEY from a Simple Video Slot Machine Glitch!
Learn how to legally BEAT the ODDS playing slot machines!
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 09, 2020 ) How One Man Made TON’S of MONEY from a Simple Video Slot Machine Glitch!
Learn how to legally BEAT the ODDS playing slot machines!
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
The BIGGEST SECRET of ALL! Because video slot machines are essentially computers, they DO HAVE SET PATTERNS! However, since there are thousands of different combinations of WINNING PATTERNS, the average player could not possibly afford to play the video slot machine enough times to enable them to actually figure out any of the patterns, thereby , prohibiting someone to keep track of the patterns. However, there is ONE POSSIBLE WAY to FIFURE OUT THE WINNING PATTERNS of a VIDEO SLOT MACHINE! All you need to do is PURCHASE the SAME SLOT MACHINE that you typically play in the land-based casinos and PLAY IT in the comfort of your own home for FREE!
If you are interested in OWNING your own slot machine, such as a Bally slot machines, and IGT slot machine or a Williams slot machine, visit us today!
Additionally, we sell all kinds of game room products including arcade games like pac-man, Ms. Pac-man, Donkey Kong, Missile Command, and it gets even better! We sell arcade machines that include all these classic games and 1,000’s more all in one single arcade game machine. Also, beside arcade games, and of course, slot machines, we sell pinball machines and jukeboxes!
Finding a Video Poker Bug Made These Guys Rich—Then Vegas Made Them Pay
John Kane was on a hell of a winning streak. On July 3, 2009, he walked alone into the high-limit room at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas and sat down at a video poker machine called the Game King. Six minutes later the purple light on the top of the machine flashed, signaling a $4,300 jackpot. Kane waited while the slot attendant verified the win and presented the IRS paperwork—a procedure required for any win of $1,200 or greater—then, 11 minutes later, ding ding! a $2,800 win. A $4,150 jackpot rolled in a few minutes after that.
All the while, the casino's director of surveillance, Charles Williams, was peering down at Kane through a camera hidden in a ceiling dome. Tall, with a high brow and an aquiline nose, the 50-year-old Kane had the patrician bearing of a man better suited to playing a Mozart piano concerto than listening to the chirping of a slot machine. Even his play was refined: the way he rested his long fingers on the buttons and swept them in a graceful legato, smoothly selecting good cards, discarding bad ones, accepting jackpot after jackpot with the vaguely put-upon air of a creditor finally collecting an overdue debt.
Williams could see that Kane was wielding none of the array of cheating devices that casinos had confiscated from grifters over the years. He was not jamming a light wand in the machine's hopper or zapping the Game King with an electromagnetic pulse. He was simply pressing the buttons. But he was winning far too much, too fast, to be relying on luck alone.
At 12:34 pm, the Game King lit up with its seventh jackpot in an hour and a half, a $10,400 payout. Now Williams knew something was wrong: The cards dealt on the screen were the exact same four deuces and four of clubs that yielded Kane's previous jackpot. The odds against that were astronomical. Williams called over the executive in charge of the Silverton's slots, and they reviewed the surveillance tape together.
The evidence was mounting that Kane had found something unthinkable: the kind of thing gamblers dream of, casinos dread, and Nevada regulators have an entire auditing regime to prevent. He had found a bug in the most popular video slot in Las Vegas.
As they watched the replay for clues, Kane chalked up an eighth jackpot worth $8,200, and Williams decided not to wait any longer. He contacted the Silverton's head of security, a formidable character with slicked-back silver hair and a black suit and positioned him outside the slot area. His orders: Make sure John Kane does not leave the casino.
Kane had discovered the glitch in the Game King three months earlier on the other end of town, at the unpretentious Fremont Hotel and Casino in downtown's Glitter Gulch. He was overdue for a lucky break. Since the Game King had gotten its hooks in him years earlier, he had lost between tens of thousands and hundreds of thousands annually. At his previous haunt, the locals-friendly Boulder Station, he blew half a million dollars in 2006 alone—a pace that earned him enough Player's Club points to pay for his own Game King to play at his home on the outskirts of Vegas, along with technicians to service it. (The machine was just for fun—it did not pay jackpots.) “He's played more than anyone else in the United States,” says his lawyer, Andrew Leavitt. “I'm not exaggerating or embellishing. It's an addiction.”
To understand video poker addiction, you must start with the deceptively simple appeal of the game. You put some money in the machine, place a bet of one to five credits, and the computer deals you a poker hand. Select the cards you want to keep, slap the Draw button, and the machine replaces the discards. Your final hand determines the payout.
IGT's key insight was to tap into the vast flexibility offered by computerized gambling. In 1996, the company perfected its formula with the Game King Multi-Game, which allowed players to choose from several variations on video poker. Casinos snatched up the Game King, and IGT sold them regular firmware upgrades that added still more games to the menu. On September 25, 2002, the company released its fifth major revision—Game King 5.0. Its marketing material was triumphal: “Full of new enhancements, including state-of-the-art video graphics and enhanced stereo sound, the Game King 5.0 Multi-Game suite is sure to rule over your entire casino floor with unprecedented magnificence!” But the new Game King code had one feature that was not in the brochure—a series of subtle errors in program number G0001640 that evaded laboratory testing and source code review.
Source
wired.com
For all products visit IN THE NEW AGE TODAY!
Arcade machines:
Arcade games that include up to 4,500+ popular video arcade games such as but not limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Galaga, Street Fighter games, Double Dragon, Metal Slug games, Space Invaders, Asteroids, Defender, Stargate, NBA Jam, Karate Champ, and many more!
Pinball machines:
Standard pinball machines, single game pinball machines, and virtual pinball machines that include 2,000+ famous pinball games such as but not limited to; Black Hole, Street Fighter, Comet, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, Evil Knievel, Dirty Harry, Doctor Who, Elvira, Jurassic Park and more!
Slot machines:
Real Las Vegas casino slot machines such as but not limited to; IGT slot machines including IGT Game King, Bally slots, WMS slot machines.
Jukeboxes:
Rock-Ola jukeboxes; Rock-Ola CD jukeboxes, Rock-Ola vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music Center digital downloadable jukebox!
Other game room products
Air Hockey, Foosball, Bubble hockey, Dart machines, popcorn machines, skill crane toy machines.
Other products:
Holistic health machines, air purifiers, UV light disinfection machines, life-size statues, sculptured furniture, game room furniture.
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
Learn how to legally BEAT the ODDS playing slot machines!
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
The BIGGEST SECRET of ALL! Because video slot machines are essentially computers, they DO HAVE SET PATTERNS! However, since there are thousands of different combinations of WINNING PATTERNS, the average player could not possibly afford to play the video slot machine enough times to enable them to actually figure out any of the patterns, thereby , prohibiting someone to keep track of the patterns. However, there is ONE POSSIBLE WAY to FIFURE OUT THE WINNING PATTERNS of a VIDEO SLOT MACHINE! All you need to do is PURCHASE the SAME SLOT MACHINE that you typically play in the land-based casinos and PLAY IT in the comfort of your own home for FREE!
If you are interested in OWNING your own slot machine, such as a Bally slot machines, and IGT slot machine or a Williams slot machine, visit us today!
Additionally, we sell all kinds of game room products including arcade games like pac-man, Ms. Pac-man, Donkey Kong, Missile Command, and it gets even better! We sell arcade machines that include all these classic games and 1,000’s more all in one single arcade game machine. Also, beside arcade games, and of course, slot machines, we sell pinball machines and jukeboxes!
Finding a Video Poker Bug Made These Guys Rich—Then Vegas Made Them Pay
John Kane was on a hell of a winning streak. On July 3, 2009, he walked alone into the high-limit room at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas and sat down at a video poker machine called the Game King. Six minutes later the purple light on the top of the machine flashed, signaling a $4,300 jackpot. Kane waited while the slot attendant verified the win and presented the IRS paperwork—a procedure required for any win of $1,200 or greater—then, 11 minutes later, ding ding! a $2,800 win. A $4,150 jackpot rolled in a few minutes after that.
All the while, the casino's director of surveillance, Charles Williams, was peering down at Kane through a camera hidden in a ceiling dome. Tall, with a high brow and an aquiline nose, the 50-year-old Kane had the patrician bearing of a man better suited to playing a Mozart piano concerto than listening to the chirping of a slot machine. Even his play was refined: the way he rested his long fingers on the buttons and swept them in a graceful legato, smoothly selecting good cards, discarding bad ones, accepting jackpot after jackpot with the vaguely put-upon air of a creditor finally collecting an overdue debt.
Williams could see that Kane was wielding none of the array of cheating devices that casinos had confiscated from grifters over the years. He was not jamming a light wand in the machine's hopper or zapping the Game King with an electromagnetic pulse. He was simply pressing the buttons. But he was winning far too much, too fast, to be relying on luck alone.
At 12:34 pm, the Game King lit up with its seventh jackpot in an hour and a half, a $10,400 payout. Now Williams knew something was wrong: The cards dealt on the screen were the exact same four deuces and four of clubs that yielded Kane's previous jackpot. The odds against that were astronomical. Williams called over the executive in charge of the Silverton's slots, and they reviewed the surveillance tape together.
The evidence was mounting that Kane had found something unthinkable: the kind of thing gamblers dream of, casinos dread, and Nevada regulators have an entire auditing regime to prevent. He had found a bug in the most popular video slot in Las Vegas.
As they watched the replay for clues, Kane chalked up an eighth jackpot worth $8,200, and Williams decided not to wait any longer. He contacted the Silverton's head of security, a formidable character with slicked-back silver hair and a black suit and positioned him outside the slot area. His orders: Make sure John Kane does not leave the casino.
Kane had discovered the glitch in the Game King three months earlier on the other end of town, at the unpretentious Fremont Hotel and Casino in downtown's Glitter Gulch. He was overdue for a lucky break. Since the Game King had gotten its hooks in him years earlier, he had lost between tens of thousands and hundreds of thousands annually. At his previous haunt, the locals-friendly Boulder Station, he blew half a million dollars in 2006 alone—a pace that earned him enough Player's Club points to pay for his own Game King to play at his home on the outskirts of Vegas, along with technicians to service it. (The machine was just for fun—it did not pay jackpots.) “He's played more than anyone else in the United States,” says his lawyer, Andrew Leavitt. “I'm not exaggerating or embellishing. It's an addiction.”
To understand video poker addiction, you must start with the deceptively simple appeal of the game. You put some money in the machine, place a bet of one to five credits, and the computer deals you a poker hand. Select the cards you want to keep, slap the Draw button, and the machine replaces the discards. Your final hand determines the payout.
IGT's key insight was to tap into the vast flexibility offered by computerized gambling. In 1996, the company perfected its formula with the Game King Multi-Game, which allowed players to choose from several variations on video poker. Casinos snatched up the Game King, and IGT sold them regular firmware upgrades that added still more games to the menu. On September 25, 2002, the company released its fifth major revision—Game King 5.0. Its marketing material was triumphal: “Full of new enhancements, including state-of-the-art video graphics and enhanced stereo sound, the Game King 5.0 Multi-Game suite is sure to rule over your entire casino floor with unprecedented magnificence!” But the new Game King code had one feature that was not in the brochure—a series of subtle errors in program number G0001640 that evaded laboratory testing and source code review.
Source
wired.com
For all products visit IN THE NEW AGE TODAY!
Arcade machines:
Arcade games that include up to 4,500+ popular video arcade games such as but not limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Galaga, Street Fighter games, Double Dragon, Metal Slug games, Space Invaders, Asteroids, Defender, Stargate, NBA Jam, Karate Champ, and many more!
Pinball machines:
Standard pinball machines, single game pinball machines, and virtual pinball machines that include 2,000+ famous pinball games such as but not limited to; Black Hole, Street Fighter, Comet, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, Evil Knievel, Dirty Harry, Doctor Who, Elvira, Jurassic Park and more!
Slot machines:
Real Las Vegas casino slot machines such as but not limited to; IGT slot machines including IGT Game King, Bally slots, WMS slot machines.
Jukeboxes:
Rock-Ola jukeboxes; Rock-Ola CD jukeboxes, Rock-Ola vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music Center digital downloadable jukebox!
Other game room products
Air Hockey, Foosball, Bubble hockey, Dart machines, popcorn machines, skill crane toy machines.
Other products:
Holistic health machines, air purifiers, UV light disinfection machines, life-size statues, sculptured furniture, game room furniture.
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.