What’s One of The Most Popular Casino Games Ever? IGT Game King!
Why is IGT’s Game King So Popular, and would you like to own one of your own?
International Game Technology PLC (IGT) was built on video poker. According to the company’s website, in 1979, Si Redd and Sarcoma (the former company that later became IGT) introduced its very first game patent—a single-game family video poker title called Fortune 1 Draw Poker.
Fast forward to 1981… video poker had become the most popular new slot game in casinos, and IGT introduced the concept of video poker bundling with its release of the Game King multi-game, casino game, including several video slot machines, video poker games, and video keno games.
The company has been revolutionizing in the video poker space ever since. For example, IGT has always believed players are inclined to try out and enjoy new gaming concepts, and in 2002 the company developed a game based on a new patent which used a sixth coin to fund a bonus, which became Super Times Pay Poker game. According to IGT, Super Times Pay Poker game was, and still is, a phenomenal success and it proved that if a feature were compelling and occurred frequently enough, players would pay for it.
The company used the same coin method for several games, until the next big title: Ultimate X Poker. The concept behind the Ultimate X Poker game was earning multipliers on winning hands, where the multipliers are awarded on the next hand. The challenge was to fund this bonus feature properly, which meant being able to charge five extra coins per hand. IGT was convinced that this was a bonus player would be happy to fund. As a result, Ultimate X Poker game reportedly still is the fastest growing game the company has ever developed.
At that time, when asked how you would describe today’s most common video poker player, the director of video poker at IGT explained it like this.
Video poker players are typically quite loyal to that genre of gaming. In many instances they are more change-adverse than other types of casino patrons, and they often have more frequent and longer player sessions than slot players enjoy. This trend is not new; we have seen video poker players exhibit these tendencies for many years and IGT takes these behaviors into consideration when developing our video poker product roadmap and go-to-market strategies.
When asked how video poker has developed throughout, they years he explained it like this.
IGT’s video poker collection has significantly evolved over the years—both with hardware and the content. As an industry, we have made meaningful progress since the early days of small displays and eight-bit graphics. Today, IGT video poker content is available on a range of our leading hardware solutions including the Crystal Slant 27 cabinet that features HD graphics, a mobile device charging port and an ergonomic design. IGT also offers video poker content on large-format cabinets, upright hardware with mechanical wheels in the top box and a highly versatile bar top portfolio.
IGT’s continued leadership in the video poker space can also be credited to our continued content innovation. For example, IGT leverages multipliers, tournament experiences, multi-hand games and more to keep our game content fresh and engaging to players who seek new video poker experiences.
When asked how video poker trends have been changing, the director of IGT’s video poker explained as follows.
In my experience, general casino trends have not had dramatic impacts on IGT’s video poker customers. I think this phenomenon goes back to the loyalty of video poker players; they tend to be genre purists who stay loyal to their favorite video poker titles and pay tables.
What are the advantages of playing video poker instead of traditional poker?
As explained by the director of video poker, Video poker and live table games offer entirely different player experiences in my view. Video poker offers a more intimate, private experience that players can enjoy at their own pace. Additionally, less experienced poker players often gravitate toward video poker, as it affords an environment where game familiarization might be more comfortable.
When asked what IGT’s favorite video poker games he is explains it like this.
IGT’’s video poker roadmap has many things to be excited about. Our recent game releases include Fire Poker, Multi-Strike Platinum and, my favorite, Lucky 8s Wheel Poker. Lucky 8s Wheel Poker is an innovative theme that features a mechanical wheel in the top box and has Asian-themed bonus events—something unique for video poker. I am also overly optimistic about our large-format, multi-hand games that deal up to 100 hands at a time on our Poker XL cabinet. We are also now leveraging player-favorite poker brands such as Ultimate X and Super Times Pay in our keno portfolio to create dynamic games such as Ultimate X Keno and Super Times Pay Keno
Now, for the REALLY GOOD NEWS! You too can own IGT’s most POPULAR Multigame casino machine, the world famous IGT Game King!
About the IGT Game King slot machine:
Game King Poker is a fantastic IGT multi-game poker machine that has several fun games such as poker, blackjack, keno and video slots all in one machine. Games include video poker, keno and blackjack games which offer variety. This multi game machine has up to 89 games for maximum enjoyment which should keep everyone entertained. These are extremely popular games for people who enjoy a lot of interaction, sound and fun because there are so many games to choose from. Video slot machines are typically multi-denominational and coinless which means that the machines will take all the bills $1-$100 only. The IGT Game King video poker slot machine offers versions of proven, player favorite video poker game families. Includes a used LCD monitor.
List of Games – Poker – Slots – Keno – Blackjack (May vary)
VIDEO SLOT GAMES
• Black Rhino
• Cleopatra
• Double Bucks
• Five Times Pay (3 Reel)
• Five Times Pay (5 Reel)
• Fortune Cookie
• Gopher Cash
• Leopard Spots
• Lion Fish
• Ring Em In Up
• Super 8 Line
• Super 8 Race
• Texas Tea
• Wild Bear
• KENO
Keno
• Caveman Keno
• Caveman Plus Keno
• Cleopatra Keno
• Extra Draw Keno
• Four Card Keno
• Multi-Card Keno
• Power Keno
• Triple Power Keno
BLACKJACK
• Blackjack
POKER
• Ace$ & Eights Sequential Royal Flush
• Ace$ & Faces Poker
• Ace$ Bonus Poker
• Ace$ Deuce Bonus Poker
• Blackjack Bonus Poker
• Bonus Poker
• Bonus Poker Deluxe
• Bonus Poker Deluxe Sequential Royal Flush
• Bonus Poker Deluxe Suited Royal Flush
• Bonus Poker Hi Denom
• Bonus Poker Sequential Royal Flush
• Bonus Poker Suited Royal Flush
• Deuces Bonus Poker
• Deuces Double Bonus Poker
• Deuces Joker Poker
• Deuces Super Bonus Poker
• Deuces Wild Poker
• Deuces Wild Poker Sequential Royal Flush
• Double Ace Face Poker
• Double Bonus Poker
• Double Bonus Poker Hi Denom
• Double Bonus Poker Sequential Royal Flush
• Double Bonus Poker Suited Royal Flush
• Double Deuce Poker
• Double Double Ace Face Poker
• Double Double Bonus Plus Poker
• Double Double Bonus Poker
• Double Double Bonus Poker Hi Denom
• Double Double Bonus Sequential Royal Flush
• Double Double Bonus Suited Royal Flush
• Double Joker Poker
• Jacks or Better Poker
• Jacks or Better Poker Hi Denom
• Jacks or Better Poker Sequential Royal Flush
• Jacks or Better Poker Suited Royal Flush
• Joker Poker
• Loose Deuce Poker
• One-Eye Jacks Poker
• Pick-a-Pair Poker
• Shockwave Poker
• Super Ace Bonus Poker
• Super Ace Bonus Poker Sequential Royal Flush
• Super Ace Bonus Poker Suited Royal Flush
• Super Double Bonus Poker
• Super Double Double Bonus Poker
• Triple Bonus Poker Hi Denom
• Triple Bonus Poker Plus
• Triple Double Bonus Poker
• Triple Double Bonus Poker Sequential Royal Flush
• USA Poker
• White Hot Ace$
• White Hot Ace$ Poker Hi Denom
• Wild Sevens Poker
Summary
The poker machines of the past had only 12 games but because of their popularity the game list is now up to 89 depending on the different versions. If you play regular poker, you will have an easy time of getting the hang of video poker. Success in video poker begins with the cards you are dealt and the choices you make, such as which cards to keep.
Game King Poker IGT Slot machine Bonuses:
Players benefit by having their own slot machine in their home because the casino has the very same machines. Gambling at home gives you a different perspective of how to play the machine. Players can learn a lot about how these machines function without the stress of going broke. One can focus on patterns and account for genuine gains and losses. Most importantly, think about how much money you can save. Add to that, hours of stress-free entertainment.
Arcade machines:
Arcade games that include up to 4,500+ popular video arcade games such as but not limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Galaga, Street Fighter games, Double Dragon, Metal Slug games, Space Invaders, Asteroids, Defender, Stargate, NBA Jam, Karate Champ, and many more!
Pinball machines:
Standard pinball machines, single game pinball machines, and virtual pinball machines that include 2,000+ famous pinball games such as but not limited to; Black Hole, Street Fighter, Comet, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, Evil Knievel, Dirty Harry, Doctor Who, Elvira, Jurassic Park and more!
Slot machines:
Real Las Vegas casino slot machines such as but not limited to; IGT slot machines including IGT Game King, Bally slots, WMS slot machines.
Jukeboxes:
Rock-Ola jukeboxes; Rock-Ola CD jukeboxes, Rock-Ola vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music Center digital downloadable jukebox!
Other game room products
Air Hockey, Foosball, Bubble hockey, Dart machines, popcorn machines, skill crane toy machines.
Other products:
Holistic health machines, air purifiers, UV light disinfection machines, life-size statues, sculptured furniture, game room furniture.
Arcade machines:
Arcade games that include up to 4,500+ popular video arcade games such as but not limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Galaga, Street Fighter games, Double Dragon, Metal Slug games, Space Invaders, Asteroids, Defender, Stargate, NBA Jam, Karate Champ, and many more!
Pinball machines:
Standard pinball machines, single game pinball machines, and virtual pinball machines that include 2,000+ famous pinball games such as but not limited to; Black Hole, Street Fighter, Comet, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, Evil Knievel, Dirty Harry, Doctor Who, Elvira, Jurassic Park and more!
Slot machines:
Real Las Vegas casino slot machines such as but not limited to; IGT slot machines including IGT Game King, Bally slots, WMS slot machines.
Jukeboxes:
Rock-Ola jukeboxes; Rock-Ola CD jukeboxes, Rock-Ola vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music Center digital downloadable jukebox!
Other game room products
Air Hockey, Foosball, Bubble hockey, Dart machines, popcorn machines, skill crane toy machines.
Other products:
Holistic health machines, air purifiers, UV light disinfection machines, life-size statues, sculptured furniture, game room furniture.
