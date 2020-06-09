EASA Part CAO (Combined Airworthiness Approval) & EASA Part ML Regulatory Training Program
Update your knowledge – Regulations effective 24th March 2020 & Mandatory for all by 24th September 2021
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 09, 2020 ) SofemaOnline.com (SOL) Announcing the Availability of a Combined Online Regulatory Training Program equivalent to 3-day classroom training
Normal Online Price for the 2 courses is 197 USD, however, offered as a package the program is competitively priced at 145 USD / Delegate
Please see the package page or email online@sassofia.com for details
About the General Aviation EASA Regulatory Package
A Combined Airworthiness Organisation (Part CAO) ensures a new simplified organisation approval for General Aviation (GA) which provides an alleviation against many of the requirements (For example – No Safety Management System – SMS).
In addition, there is typically a reduced involvement of the Competent Authority. A Combined Organisation is allowed to obtain the following privileges:
a) Maintenance
b) Continuing airworthiness management
c) Airworthiness review
d) Permit to fly
This Regulatory Training Program which is focused on the professional development of key stakeholders is designed to provide participants with a detailed understanding of all elements of an integrated CAO together with the obligations to ensure compliance with EASA Part ML. It consists of the following 2 online courses:
- EASA Part ML Regulatory Obligations
Duration: equivalent to 1-day classroom training
Regular price: 79.50 USD
- EASA Part CAO – Combined Airworthiness Organisation Regulatory Obligations
Duration: equivalent to 2-day classroom training
Regular price: 117.50 USD
Take them as a package for 145 USD / delegate - Enrol here
SOL is supported by:
AETS-Sofema an EASA Part 147 approved Maintenance Training Organization (MTO) with a Certificate of Approval No BG.147.0005.
European Aviation Institute (EAI) an EASA Part 147 approved Maintenance Training Organization (MTO) with a Certificate of Approval No RO.147.0003.
Customer Focused Design & Development
The training are designed to be effective and to help you reach the correct level of understanding in the comfort of your own home or office.
The course content is followed by an online examination after which you are able to print out your certificate. Through its Learning Management System (LMS), SOL is able to offer a number of tailored services to support our major clients with in-company courses covering internal procedures and “mini” training courses.
The benefits of SofemaOnline
Enjoy an Easy Online learning experience with SofemaOnline.com c and SAS-e-aviation YouTube Video Channel.
Features Include:
- EASA Compliant Online and Vocational Training Courses;
- Easy to browse course catalogue;
- Faster and effective delivery;
- Study in the comfort of your own home;
- Complete module examinations and print your certificates on completion;
- Cost-effective professional service;
- Access to the courses you like at any time;
- Support for student questions through LinkedIn User Group Sofema Online User Forum.
Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) www.sassofia.com and SofemaOnline (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com offer more than 700 Regulatory Compliant and Vocational Training Courses focused on compliance with EASA, FAA, GCAA & OTAR
For any questions or additional details please email office@sassofia.com
Normal Online Price for the 2 courses is 197 USD, however, offered as a package the program is competitively priced at 145 USD / Delegate
Please see the package page or email online@sassofia.com for details
About the General Aviation EASA Regulatory Package
A Combined Airworthiness Organisation (Part CAO) ensures a new simplified organisation approval for General Aviation (GA) which provides an alleviation against many of the requirements (For example – No Safety Management System – SMS).
In addition, there is typically a reduced involvement of the Competent Authority. A Combined Organisation is allowed to obtain the following privileges:
a) Maintenance
b) Continuing airworthiness management
c) Airworthiness review
d) Permit to fly
This Regulatory Training Program which is focused on the professional development of key stakeholders is designed to provide participants with a detailed understanding of all elements of an integrated CAO together with the obligations to ensure compliance with EASA Part ML. It consists of the following 2 online courses:
- EASA Part ML Regulatory Obligations
Duration: equivalent to 1-day classroom training
Regular price: 79.50 USD
- EASA Part CAO – Combined Airworthiness Organisation Regulatory Obligations
Duration: equivalent to 2-day classroom training
Regular price: 117.50 USD
Take them as a package for 145 USD / delegate - Enrol here
SOL is supported by:
AETS-Sofema an EASA Part 147 approved Maintenance Training Organization (MTO) with a Certificate of Approval No BG.147.0005.
European Aviation Institute (EAI) an EASA Part 147 approved Maintenance Training Organization (MTO) with a Certificate of Approval No RO.147.0003.
Customer Focused Design & Development
The training are designed to be effective and to help you reach the correct level of understanding in the comfort of your own home or office.
The course content is followed by an online examination after which you are able to print out your certificate. Through its Learning Management System (LMS), SOL is able to offer a number of tailored services to support our major clients with in-company courses covering internal procedures and “mini” training courses.
The benefits of SofemaOnline
Enjoy an Easy Online learning experience with SofemaOnline.com c and SAS-e-aviation YouTube Video Channel.
Features Include:
- EASA Compliant Online and Vocational Training Courses;
- Easy to browse course catalogue;
- Faster and effective delivery;
- Study in the comfort of your own home;
- Complete module examinations and print your certificates on completion;
- Cost-effective professional service;
- Access to the courses you like at any time;
- Support for student questions through LinkedIn User Group Sofema Online User Forum.
Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) www.sassofia.com and SofemaOnline (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com offer more than 700 Regulatory Compliant and Vocational Training Courses focused on compliance with EASA, FAA, GCAA & OTAR
For any questions or additional details please email office@sassofia.com
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
SofemaOnline
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
SofemaOnline
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.