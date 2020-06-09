Patient Lateral Transfer Market Worth $305.4 Million | Growing Demand for Home Healthcare Services
North America dominated the Patient Lateral Transfer Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 09, 2020 ) The Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market is poised to reach USD 305.4 Million, at a CAGR of 9.2%
The growth in this market will majorly be driven by high risk of injuries to caregivers during manual handling of patients, and implementation of regulations to minimize manual patient handling. Lateral transfer product offers advantages in overcoming persistent difficulties in handling patients with special conditions; these advantages are driving their uptake in the market.
Research Methodology: -
Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of the global patient lateral transfer market and estimate the size of other dependent submarkets. Various secondary sources such as World Health Organization (WHO), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), American Association for Safe Patient Handling & Movement, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Patient Handling UK, National Health Services (NHS) directories, industry journals, databases, and annual reports of the companies have been used to identify and collect information useful for the study of this market.
Market Segmentation in Depth:
The patient lateral transfer market on the basis of product is classified into air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses, sliding sheets, and accessories. The air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses segment is further divided into two sub-segments such as air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses segment by type, which comprises of regular mattress, split leg transfer mattress, and half mattress; and air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses segment by material which includes reusable, and single-patient use.
In product segment, air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this product segment can be attributed to advantages of air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses in overcoming persistent difficulties while handling patients with special conditions and recommendations for the use air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses to avoid risk of musculoskeletal diseases in caregivers.
North America (comprising the U.S. and Canada) is accounted for the largest share of the global patient lateral transfer market, followed by Europe. The rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) among caregivers, growing geriatric population, and increasing incidence of chronic and lifestyle diseases are the major factors driving market growth in the region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Significant investments by key market players, increasing government support, developing R&D infrastructure, are the major factors fueling the growth of the patient lateral transfer market in the Asia-Pacific region.
The patient lateral transfer market is dominated by established players such as Getinge AB (Sweden), HoverTech International (U.S.), AirPal (U.S.), Patient Positioning Systems (U.S.), Medline Industries (U.S.), EZ Way (U.S.), and McAuley Medical (U.S.).
Browse 79 Market Data Tables and 23 Figures spread through 126 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=93948116
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=93948116
