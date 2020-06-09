Collagen & Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine - Anticipated To Witness High Growth In The Near Future
North America dominated the Collagen & Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine
According to a new market research report " Collagen & Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine (by Source (Bovine, Porcine, Marine), Application (Wound Care, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular)), Value and Volume Analysis - Global Forecast to 2022 ", published by MarketsandMarkets™.
The Global Collagen Market for regenerative medicine is projected to reach USD 679.9 Million, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.
The Global Gelatin Market for regenerative medicine is projected to reach USD 94.9 Million, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.
The key factors propelling the growth of the global collagen and gelatin market for regenerative medicine include rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rapid growth in aging population, and growing government & private funding to support the development of regenerative medicine.
Market Segmentation in Depth:
By source, the global collagen market for regenerative medicine has been segmented into bovine collagen, porcine collagen, marine collagen, and other sources. In 2017, the bovine collagen segment is expected to command the largest share of the global collagen market for regenerative medicine. The large share of this segment is attributed to the lower cost and extensive availability of bovine collagen.
On the basis of application, the global collagen market for regenerative medicine has been segmented into orthopedic, wound care, cardiovascular, and other applications. In 2017, the orthopedic applications segment is expected to command the largest share of the global collagen market for regenerative medicine. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the high prevalence of osteoporosis.
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the collagen market for regenerative medicine. The high incidence of periodontitis, increasing prevalence of heart diseases and diabetes in the U.S., and growing number of research studies in Canada are the major factors supporting the growth of this market. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
The major players operating in the global collagen market for regenerative medicine include Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation (U.S.), Collagen Matrix, Inc. (U.S.), Collagen Solutions plc (U.K.), Royal DSM (Netherlands), Vornia Biomaterials, Ltd. (Ireland), SYMATESE (France), and NuCollagen, LLC. (U.S.).
The major players operating in the global gelatin market for regenerative medicine include GELITA AG (Germany), Nitta Gelatin, Inc. (Japan), and PB Gelatin (Belgium).
