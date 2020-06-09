SAP Business One to be Listed as a top ERP System on 360Quadrants
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 09, 2020 ) SAP Business One is selected for analysis along with 50+ other ERP systems that will be evaluated and then listed as the top ERP Systems on 360quadrants. SAP Business One ERP System is an enterprise resource planning (ERP) software that streamlines business processes for small- and medium-sized businesses. SAP Business One is available in 28 languages and has 44 localization versions, making it easy to adopt for businesses across the world.
SAP Business One’s key functionalities include finance management, inventory management, sales management, and business intelligence. SAP Business One provides complete financial management and monitors how the business is actually performing compared to its planned performance, enabling adequate actions and decisions to be taken swiftly and easily. SAP Business One manages the complete customer journey, organizing prospect details, keeping track of actions done to convert them, the sale value realized, and the post-sale activities done to address their issues and retain them. It offers efficient inventory management and generates comparative data-based reports that assist teams in procuring supplies at the best possible prices. SAP Crystal Reports, integrated with SAP Business One, provides transparent and accurate reports to drive better business decisions. SAP Business One pricing can be found on 360Quadrants.
360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, is working on releasing a quadrant on ERP Systems to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.
360Quadrants covers 50+ ERP Systems and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 products will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging.
Along with listing SAP Business One ERP System, 360Quadrants has worked on Axis ERP, Dynasty, Encompass, Microsoft Dynamics NAV, NetSuite ERP Systems, Odoo, and Tally, among others, as the top vendors in the ERP Systems market. The platform will also provide the most granular ERP Systems comparisons between vendors.
An ERP system is a software application that manages and streamlines different sets of processes across an enterprise and provides a centralized place from where all data and insights can be accessed. Some of the key processes that an ERP system operates to standardize include finance, HR, manufacturing, and supply chain. An ERP system helps management monitor business processes and make data-driven decisions easily. An ERP system can be deployed in several ways—it can be cloud-based, on-premise, SaaS-based, or hybrid. ERP systems automate routine processes and provide smart insights to enable key stakeholders to view the bigger picture.
360Quadrants Scoring Methodology
Top Companies in the ERP System market will be rated using the following methodology:
A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).
A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.
Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.
Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.
Approximately 90+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research into the ERP Systems market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.
A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:
Buyers
Industry Experts
360Quadrants Analysts
Vendors (Competitors)
The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).
After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.
About 360Quadrants
360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide. The platform has around 400 total buyers across various markets.
360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like CRM Software, Social Media Analytics Software, Virtual Private Server Software, and Web Content Management Software.
