Blood Warmer Devices Market Worth $225.6 Million | Growing Number of Trauma Cases & Increasing Number of Surgeries
North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 09, 2020 ) [96 Pages Report] The Blood Warmer Devices Market is expected to reach USD 225.6 Million, at a CAGR of 8.4%
Research Methodology
Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. The overall market size was used in the top-down approach to estimate the sizes of other individual submarkets (mentioned in the market segmentation by sample type, end user, and region) through percentage splits from secondary and primary research.
The bottom-up approach was also implemented (wherever applicable) for data extracted from secondary research to validate the market segment revenues obtained. Various secondary sources such as World Health Organization, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American National Red Cross have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the blood warmer device/sample warmer market.
Blood samples are estimated to account for the largest market share.
By sample type, the blood warmer devices market is classified into blood samples and other samples. The blood samples segment is expected to lead the global blood warmer devices market. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the increasing demand for blood and blood products.
Hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market.
By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, blood banks & transfusion centers, and tissue banks. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global blood warmer devices market. The rising number of blood transfusions and growing requirement of blood in surgical treatments which is a major factor responsible for the dominant share of this segment.
The objectives of this study are as follows:
- To define, describe, segment, and forecast the blood warmer devices market by sample type, end user, and region
- To forecast revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)
- To identify the micromarkets with respect to drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges, opportunities, and trends affecting the growth of the market
Based on region, the blood warmer devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the blood warmer devices market. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of hypothermia, growing volume of surgical procedures, and the increasing number of trauma cases of blood warmer devices/sample warmer products in the region as compared to other regions.
Key players in the blood warmer devices market include 3M (US), BD (US), The 37Company (Netherlands), Geratherm Medical (Germany), Stryker (US), Sarstedt (Germany), Barkey (Germany), Stihler Electronic (Germany), Belmont instrument (US), Biegler (Austria), and EMIT (US).
These companies have a broad product portfolio with comprehensive features. These leaders have products for all end users in this market, a strong geographical presence, and focus on continuous product innovations.
