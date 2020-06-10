North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Solvent Evaporation Market
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 10, 2020 ) Growth in this market is driven majorly by the growth of the biologics sector, increasing research & development expenditure, rising purity demands in end-use markets, and the growing development of large molecule biopharmaceuticals.
Solvent Evaporation Market by Evaporator Type (Rotary Evaporator, Nitrogen Blow Down Evaporator, Centrifugal Evaporator), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research & Academic Institute), Region – Global Forecast to 2024
The global solvent evaporation market size is projected to reach USD 694 million by 2024 from USD 487 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.3%.
1. Rotary Evaporators
2. Centrifugal Evaporators
3. Nitrogen Blowdown Evaporators
4. Spiral Air Flow Evaporators/ Smart Evaporators/ Intelligent Evaporators
The solvent evaporation market, by the end-user, includes pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, diagnostic laboratories, and research & academic institutes. The research & academic institutes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to factors such as the increasing drug development studies and the rising demand for continuous innovation and enhancement of existing products.
The geographical regions mapped in the report are:
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia-Pacific
4. Latin America
The North American market accounted for the largest share of the solvent evaporators industry in 2018. This is attributed to the increase in life sciences R&D, rising focus on improving the safety & quality of healthcare, growing efforts to increase the output of the healthcare industry, growth in the biosimilars & generics market, rising demand for high-quality research tools for data reproducibility, and increasing focus on developing personalized therapeutics.
Some key players mentioned in the research report are:
Yamato Scientific Co., Ltd. (Japan), BÜCHI Labortechnik AG (Switzerland), Biotage AB (Sweden), Heidolph Instruments GmbH & CO. KG (Germany), Labconco Corporation (US), Porvair plc (UK), IKA Works GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Steroglass Srl (Italy), Organomation Associates, Inc. (US), KNF Neuberger, Inc. (US), BioChromato, Inc. (Japan), Radleys (UK), LabTech S.r.l. (Italy), Abel Industries Canada Ltd. (Canada), etc.
