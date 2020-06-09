Gas Chromatography Market to Reflect Impressive Growth in North America and Europe
Gas Chromatography Market by Instrument (Systems, Detectors), Accessories and Consumables (Columns, Column accessories, Pressure regulators, Gas generators),End user (Oil & Gas industry, Environmental agencies, Pharma & Biotech) - Global Forecast to 2022
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 09, 2020 ) The major drivers for the market include increasing crude & shale oil production, increasing importance of wastewater treatment, rise in adoption of GC-MS, initiatives to reduce environmental pollution levels, growing food safety concerns and increased importance of chromatography tests in drugs.
The global gas chromatography market is expected to reach USD 3761.0 million by 2022 from USD 2647.0 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.2%.
Federal mandates like Meaningful use, growing patient-centric approach in healthcare delivery, increasing EHR adoption rate, and need to curtail healthcare cost are some of the key factors driving the growth of market.
What Drives the Market?
1. Increasing Crude & Shale Oil Production
2. Collaborations Between Chromatography Instrument Manufacturers and Research Laboratories/Academic Institutes
3. Increasing Focus on Waste Water Treatment
4. Rising Adoption of Gc-Ms
5. Development of Policies and Initiatives to Reduce Environmental Pollution Levels
6. Growing Food Safety Concerns
7. Growing Importance of Chromatography Tests in the Drug Approval Process
By instrument the market is segmented into systems, detectors, autosamplers, and fraction collectors. The systems segment is growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to factors such as widespread use of systems to analyze complex compounds.
Gas chromatography instruments are equipped with advanced features and functionalities and thus are priced at a premium. The cost of a new instrument differs as per the applications. Chromatography instruments, including GC instruments, have witnessed significant technological advancements in recent years. The proper usage of chromatography equipment requires expertise with relevant experience and knowledge of chromatography.
The geographical regions mapped in the report are:
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia-Pacific
4. Rest of the World (RoW)
he geographic segments in this report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Of these, the North American segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. This large share can primarily be attributed to the increase in U.S. shale gas production, growing funding for environmental testing and clean-up in Canada, increasing funding for R&D activities in healthcare & environmental industries and growing food testing industries.
Some key players mentioned in the research report are:
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S), Danaher Corporation (U.S), Scion instruments (Techcomp USA Inc.), Leco corporation (U.S), Merck KgaA (Germany), Falcon Analytical Systems &Technology, LLC (U.S), Restek Corporation (U.S), Dani Instruments S.P.A. (Italy) and Chromatotec (France).
