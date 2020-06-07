Free Play Arcade Games for Your Business? What? Are You Kidding Me?
For – vacation home, cabin rentals, waiting rooms, bars, dental offices and More!
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 07, 2020 ) Free Play Arcade Games for Your Business? What? Are You Kidding Me?
For – vacation home, cabin rentals, waiting rooms, bars, dental offices and More!
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
If you own vacation rental properties such as log cabins in the Smoky Mountains, or condominiums on the coast of Florida or California, then you need to read this. Likewise, if you own a business with foot traffic, or indoor dining and drinks, then you need to read this.
Ok, so, it’s like this, within the world of coin operated arcade games that you would typically see in a business establishments like a bar, tavern, pub you would normally see arcade games like Pac-man, dart machines, Golden Tee arcade games, and even jukeboxes that require the patrons of that establishment to insert quarters and even currency in order to play the games or listen to their select music right? However, BEHOLD, the coin-op industry is undergoing some drastic changes, especially post Covid-19 am I correct?
We, at IN THE NEW AGE have been getting many customers who own various business requesting commercial arcade games, dart machines, pinball machines and even jukeboxes be setup to free play when they order the machines. So, what the heck is this all about? Well, let me explain.
The average dart machine probably brings in $30.00 - $50.00 per week in a tavern, the average arcade game probably makes about the same, unless of course it is a brand new $10,000 racing game or something like that. As for a jukebox, a good jukebox location can make about $100.00 per week. However, assuming the business establishment is renting the machines from a vending company, by the time the vendor takes his 50%, now the location owner is reduced to half the profits. Therefor here is what is happening.
We have business owners wanting arcade games, jukeboxes, pinball machines and even dart machines set to free play instead of trying to squeeze a few quarters out of their customers. The reason is, the restaurant and tavern owner is more likely to make more money because their customers can stay in their establishment much longer, playing games, listening to music, and therefore, SPEND MORE MONEY on what really matters, like FOOD, LIQUOR and more. Makes sense, right? Additionally, free play amusement deices and jukeboxes draws in more customers that would normally go to another restaurant or tavern, but now, they attend the place that has FREE PLAT games and jukeboxes. But WAIT! We are not done yet. There is another NEW TREND in the professional industry like doctor offices, and even day care centers.
We have been getting doctors offices such as dentists, chiropractors, physical therapists are now wanting arcade games set to free play to keep their patients occupied in the waiting room. And let us not forget the orthodontists, which attract kids.
Additionally, day care centers have been ordering arcade game machines as well.
In many cases, the businesses with waiting rooms want the cocktail-sit-downs arcade games. However, the bars and restaurants like the full-size stand up [ arcade game machines.
Also, we can for a few hundred dollars, personalize the marque and the sides on the game with any name of your choice. For example, “Smith Dentistry,” or, “Dr. Roberts.” Hey, do not let me forget to mention the veterinarians too. And no, I am not suggesting a dog or a cat can play one of our arcade games, but you never know.
Hey, you cabin owners over there in the Smoky mountains, we now have sat down cocktail and pub style arcade games made from wine barrels! That is right, it will look like it was made from wood logs just like your cabins. Or, if you own one of those modern or contemporary condominium rentals in Miami, you may want one of our very cool futuristic looks stand up or sit-down style arcade games. We have arcade games with large 32” LCD screens, and 4-player game cabinets. Additionally, or arcade game cabinets LIGHT-UP with brilliant LED lights. Now, how COOL does that sound?
For all products visit IN THE NEW AGE TODAY!
Arcade machines:
Arcade games that include up to 4,500+ popular video arcade games such as but not limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Galaga, Street Fighter games, Double Dragon, Metal Slug games, Space Invaders, Asteroids, Defender, Stargate, NBA Jam, Karate Champ, and many more!
Pinball machines:
Standard pinball machines, single game pinball machines, and virtual pinball machines that include 2,000+ famous pinball games such as but not limited to; Black Hole, Street Fighter, Comet, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, Evil Knievel, Dirty Harry, Doctor Who, Elvira, Jurassic Park and more!
Slot machines:
Real Las Vegas casino slot machines such as but not limited to; IGT slot machines including IGT Game King, Bally slots, WMS slot machines.
Jukeboxes:
Rock-Ola jukeboxes; Rock-Ola CD jukeboxes, Rock-Ola vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music Center digital downloadable jukebox!
Other game room products
Air Hockey, Foosball, Bubble hockey, Dart machines, popcorn machines, skill crane toy machines.
Other products:
Holistic health machines, air purifiers, UV light disinfection machines, life-size statues, sculptured furniture, game room furniture.
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
For – vacation home, cabin rentals, waiting rooms, bars, dental offices and More!
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
If you own vacation rental properties such as log cabins in the Smoky Mountains, or condominiums on the coast of Florida or California, then you need to read this. Likewise, if you own a business with foot traffic, or indoor dining and drinks, then you need to read this.
Ok, so, it’s like this, within the world of coin operated arcade games that you would typically see in a business establishments like a bar, tavern, pub you would normally see arcade games like Pac-man, dart machines, Golden Tee arcade games, and even jukeboxes that require the patrons of that establishment to insert quarters and even currency in order to play the games or listen to their select music right? However, BEHOLD, the coin-op industry is undergoing some drastic changes, especially post Covid-19 am I correct?
We, at IN THE NEW AGE have been getting many customers who own various business requesting commercial arcade games, dart machines, pinball machines and even jukeboxes be setup to free play when they order the machines. So, what the heck is this all about? Well, let me explain.
The average dart machine probably brings in $30.00 - $50.00 per week in a tavern, the average arcade game probably makes about the same, unless of course it is a brand new $10,000 racing game or something like that. As for a jukebox, a good jukebox location can make about $100.00 per week. However, assuming the business establishment is renting the machines from a vending company, by the time the vendor takes his 50%, now the location owner is reduced to half the profits. Therefor here is what is happening.
We have business owners wanting arcade games, jukeboxes, pinball machines and even dart machines set to free play instead of trying to squeeze a few quarters out of their customers. The reason is, the restaurant and tavern owner is more likely to make more money because their customers can stay in their establishment much longer, playing games, listening to music, and therefore, SPEND MORE MONEY on what really matters, like FOOD, LIQUOR and more. Makes sense, right? Additionally, free play amusement deices and jukeboxes draws in more customers that would normally go to another restaurant or tavern, but now, they attend the place that has FREE PLAT games and jukeboxes. But WAIT! We are not done yet. There is another NEW TREND in the professional industry like doctor offices, and even day care centers.
We have been getting doctors offices such as dentists, chiropractors, physical therapists are now wanting arcade games set to free play to keep their patients occupied in the waiting room. And let us not forget the orthodontists, which attract kids.
Additionally, day care centers have been ordering arcade game machines as well.
In many cases, the businesses with waiting rooms want the cocktail-sit-downs arcade games. However, the bars and restaurants like the full-size stand up [ arcade game machines.
Also, we can for a few hundred dollars, personalize the marque and the sides on the game with any name of your choice. For example, “Smith Dentistry,” or, “Dr. Roberts.” Hey, do not let me forget to mention the veterinarians too. And no, I am not suggesting a dog or a cat can play one of our arcade games, but you never know.
Hey, you cabin owners over there in the Smoky mountains, we now have sat down cocktail and pub style arcade games made from wine barrels! That is right, it will look like it was made from wood logs just like your cabins. Or, if you own one of those modern or contemporary condominium rentals in Miami, you may want one of our very cool futuristic looks stand up or sit-down style arcade games. We have arcade games with large 32” LCD screens, and 4-player game cabinets. Additionally, or arcade game cabinets LIGHT-UP with brilliant LED lights. Now, how COOL does that sound?
For all products visit IN THE NEW AGE TODAY!
Arcade machines:
Arcade games that include up to 4,500+ popular video arcade games such as but not limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Galaga, Street Fighter games, Double Dragon, Metal Slug games, Space Invaders, Asteroids, Defender, Stargate, NBA Jam, Karate Champ, and many more!
Pinball machines:
Standard pinball machines, single game pinball machines, and virtual pinball machines that include 2,000+ famous pinball games such as but not limited to; Black Hole, Street Fighter, Comet, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, Evil Knievel, Dirty Harry, Doctor Who, Elvira, Jurassic Park and more!
Slot machines:
Real Las Vegas casino slot machines such as but not limited to; IGT slot machines including IGT Game King, Bally slots, WMS slot machines.
Jukeboxes:
Rock-Ola jukeboxes; Rock-Ola CD jukeboxes, Rock-Ola vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music Center digital downloadable jukebox!
Other game room products
Air Hockey, Foosball, Bubble hockey, Dart machines, popcorn machines, skill crane toy machines.
Other products:
Holistic health machines, air purifiers, UV light disinfection machines, life-size statues, sculptured furniture, game room furniture.
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.