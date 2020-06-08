Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market Worth USD 68 million by 2024 |The APAC is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate
Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market by Method (Electron IORT, Intraoperative Brachytherapy), Products & Services (Accelerators, Treatment Planning System, Applicators, Afterloaders, Accessories), Application (Breast, Brain) - Global Forecasts to 2024
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 08, 2020 ) The rising incidence of cancer, technological advancements, and advantages offered by IORT over conventional radiotherapy are the major factors driving the growth of the global market. Additionally, growing clinical trials exploring the use of IORT for various cancer applications is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to market players.
The global intraoperative radiation therapy market is projected to reach USD 68 million by 2024 from USD 48 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2024.
Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market by Method (Electron IORT, Intraoperative Brachytherapy), Products & Services (Accelerators, Treatment Planning System, Applicators, Afterloaders, Accessories), Application (Breast, Brain) - Global Forecasts to 2024
Browse 77 market data Tables and 27 Figures spread through 123 Pages and in-depth
Download PDF Brochure Now: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=35465368
Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market DRIVERS :
1. Growing Global Prevalence of Cancer
2. Technological Advancements
3. Advantages of IORT Over EBRT
Based on method, the market is segmented into electron IORT and intraoperative brachytherapy. The electron IORT segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the market in 2019. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the wide range of benefits associated with it, including lesser treatment time, better depth of penetration, and optimal dose homogeneity.
Request Sample Report of Automated blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=35465368
The geographical regions mapped in the report are:
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia Pacific
5. Latin America
Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:
The Asia Pacific region is one of the major revenue-generating regions in the market. China, India, and Japan are the major countries responsible for the high growth of this regional market owing to factors such as the increasing per capita income, improving healthcare infrastructure, and supportive government activities in these emerging countries.
Key Market Players
ZEISS Group (Germany) and iCAD, Inc. (US) dominated the global intraoperative radiation therapy market. Other prominent players include IntraOp Medical Corporation (US), Ariane Medical Systems, Ltd. (UK), Sordina IORT Technologies S.p.A. (Italy), GMV Innovating Solutions (Spain), Sensus Healthcare, Inc.(US), Elekta AB (Sweden), Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), and Eckert & Ziegler Group (Germany), among others.
The global intraoperative radiation therapy market is projected to reach USD 68 million by 2024 from USD 48 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2024.
Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market by Method (Electron IORT, Intraoperative Brachytherapy), Products & Services (Accelerators, Treatment Planning System, Applicators, Afterloaders, Accessories), Application (Breast, Brain) - Global Forecasts to 2024
Browse 77 market data Tables and 27 Figures spread through 123 Pages and in-depth
Download PDF Brochure Now: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=35465368
Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market DRIVERS :
1. Growing Global Prevalence of Cancer
2. Technological Advancements
3. Advantages of IORT Over EBRT
Based on method, the market is segmented into electron IORT and intraoperative brachytherapy. The electron IORT segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the market in 2019. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the wide range of benefits associated with it, including lesser treatment time, better depth of penetration, and optimal dose homogeneity.
Request Sample Report of Automated blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=35465368
The geographical regions mapped in the report are:
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia Pacific
5. Latin America
Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:
The Asia Pacific region is one of the major revenue-generating regions in the market. China, India, and Japan are the major countries responsible for the high growth of this regional market owing to factors such as the increasing per capita income, improving healthcare infrastructure, and supportive government activities in these emerging countries.
Key Market Players
ZEISS Group (Germany) and iCAD, Inc. (US) dominated the global intraoperative radiation therapy market. Other prominent players include IntraOp Medical Corporation (US), Ariane Medical Systems, Ltd. (UK), Sordina IORT Technologies S.p.A. (Italy), GMV Innovating Solutions (Spain), Sensus Healthcare, Inc.(US), Elekta AB (Sweden), Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), and Eckert & Ziegler Group (Germany), among others.
Contact Information:
360Quadrants
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
360Quadrants
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.