Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market to Reflect Impressive Growth in North America, China and Europe
Automated blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market – By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Center, Skilled Nursing Facility, Long Term Acute Care Facilities), Specimen Transport Box Type (Traditional Boxes, Smart Transportation Boxes) - Forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 08, 2020 ) The scope of the report includes automated tube labeler used to label blood tubes. The specimen transport box market is expected to reach USD 135.8 Million in 2022 from USD 88.1 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2016, and the forecast for the market size is provided for the period between 2017 and 2022.
The Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market is expected to reach USD 142.0 Million in 2022 from USD 95.8 Million in 2016 at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period
Automated blood tube labeler helps eliminate human errors in the pre-analytical phase of blood collection. Through the automatic selection of the necessary primary tubes required for patient examination, barcode labels are generated based on the data from laboratory information systems (LIS).
Automated blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market DRIVERS :
1. Advantages of Automated Labeling Over Manual Labeling
2. High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
3. Growing Number of Accident Cases
Benefits of automated tube labelling over manual labeling, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing number of accident cases are expected to propel the growth of this market. However, integrated solutions restricting the use of automated tube labeler & specimen transportation box and automated solutions for the transportation of blood samples are expected to restrain the growth of the market. Issues associated with the manufacturing of automated tube labeler will pose a challenge to this market.
The geographical regions mapped in the report are:
1. North America
2. Europe
3. China
5. Latin America
Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:
North America accounted for the largest share of the automated tube labeler market. China is expected to register the highest growth rate from 2017 to 2022 for the specimen transportation box market. The rising number of conferences, symposia, summits, and training courses organized China are playing a crucial role in enhancing awareness on different automated labeling products, thereby supporting market growth.
Key Market Players
Techno Medica (Japan), Kobayashi Create (Japan), and Inpeco (Switzerland). Some of the major players in specimen transport box are Sonoco Product Company (US) Greiner Holding (Austria), and Alifax Holdings (Itlay).
Browse 13 market data Tables and 5 Figures spread through 81 Pages and in-depth TOC
