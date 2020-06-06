The Popularity in Having an At-Home Resort or Family Cave!
The Ultimate family caves! Arcade games, pinball, jukeboxes, slot machines, dart machines, and skill crane machines!
The ultimate family cave, or mancave solution starts right with IN THE NEW AGE!
When it comes to searching for that perfect home, it is no surprise that men and women are attracted to different things. While women are typically more interested in a great looking kitchen, nice bathrooms and lots of closet space, men have their hearts set on finding a home that includes a space they can turn into their very own Family cave. Likewise, you don’t have to purchase a new home that has more space for the sole purpose of creating some kin=d of family cave environment like a game room full of video arcade games and pinball machines. Reason being, we sell single arcade game machine that already include between 400 – 4,500 world famous arcade titles like Pac-Man, Galaga, Street Fighters and more!
Now, if you do have a finished recroom in the basement or the garage, of course, how cool would it be to have a super-cool arcade game room filled with several arcade games, pinball machines, some slot machines, a jukeboxes, air hockey table, foosball table of more? But, then, not everybody has this kind of free space available, but, not a problem.
Learn about our multi-game arcade machines, multi-game pinball machines and more!
The arcade game machine includes over 4,500 Classic and even newer video arcade games! Here is a short list of classic arcade games included with our all new Classic Arcade System; Pacman, MS. Pacman, Galaga, Donkey Kong, Space Invaders, Missile Command, Centipede, Street Fighter arcade games, Q-birt, Track N field.
These arcade machines come in upright full arcade game cabinets, sit-down cocktail game cabinets, games in wine barrel and pub-style game cabinets and even a video pinball machine called the VPin, it’s a virtual pinball machine that includes a 42” LCD screen and holds 800 classic pinball table games like Street Fighter, Avengers, Space Shuttle, Pinbot, Eight Ball Deluxe and more. Additionally, it includes over 1,000 classic arcade games like Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, and many more. Basically, the very-cool Vpin is part pinball machines and part arcade game, so it is a 2&1 arcade pinball machine! Besides having the proper flipper buttons, and plunger, it includes joysticks for the video arcade games.
Let us not forget a real slot machine that was once, and in many cases still used in the Las Vegas casinos. Our slot machines include LCD screens, currency acceptors and even ticket printers so you can print out an actual casino voucher indicating your winnings.
Ok, now, you say you need some music, right? So, which one are you, a Beatles fan, a Rolling Stones fan like me, or an Elvis Presley fan? Well, it does not matter anyway, because we sell the most sought-after jukebox on the planet, Rock-Ola jukeboxes.
Rock-Ola jukeboxes are built with the nostalgic bubbles, and available in CD-player jukeboxes, vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music center which includes a 1tb hard drive which has enough music capacity to hold about 60,000 song titles!
To learn more visit IN THE NEW AGE today!
Arcade machines:
Arcade games that include up to 4,500+ popular video arcade games such as but not limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Galaga, Street Fighter games, Double Dragon, Metal Slug games, Space Invaders, Asteroids, Defender, Stargate, NBA Jam, Karate Champ, and many more!
Pinball machines:
Standard pinball machines, single game pinball machines, and virtual pinball machines that include 2,000+ famous pinball games such as but not limited to; Black Hole, Street Fighter, Comet, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, Evil Knievel, Dirty Harry, Doctor Who, Elvira, Jurassic Park and more!
Slot machines:
Real Las Vegas casino slot machines such as but not limited to; IGT slot machines including IGT Game King, Bally slots, WMS slot machines.
Jukeboxes:
Rock-Ola jukeboxes; Rock-Ola CD jukeboxes, Rock-Ola vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music Center digital downloadable jukebox!
Dart machines:
We are an exclusive dealer for a new line of VEY HIGH-END commercial Dart machines called “Take Aim,” full-size upright dart machines and the wall hanging dart machines!
Skill crane machines:
We are an exclusive dealer for the all new light-changing color skill crane called “Crazy Toy.”
Other game room products
Air Hockey, Foosball, Bubble hockey, Dart machines, popcorn machines, skill crane toy machines.
Other products:
Holistic health machines, air purifiers, UV light disinfection machines, life-size statues, sculptured furniture, game room furniture.
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
