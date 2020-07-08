Understand the role of Part-ML in specific the area of the Maintenance CAMO & ARC with our upcoming course in Sofia on July 8th
Join the upcoming training for Part-ML in Sofia, Bulgaria provided by SAS next month.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 08, 2020 ) Sofema Aviation Services is pleased to invite you to the forthcoming 1-day EASA Part ML Regulatory Obligations training in Sofia, Bulgaria
Sign up at office@sassofia.com before July 8th & benefit from up to 30% off the regular price See our discount options
About the course
EASA Part ML Regulatory Obligations – 1 Day – Sofia, Bulgaria
Date: 8 July 2020
Price: 330 BGN
Venue: Legends Hotel, Sofia, Bulgaria
The primary purpose of this training is to give a thorough understanding of the Role of Part-ML in specific the area of the Maintenance CAMO & ARC. This course also aims to provide a full understanding of the regulations and considers in detail all relevant procedures, responsibilities and tasks.
Benefits of attending the course
After attending this training, you should be able to:
a) Achieve a solid understanding related to Part-ML Environment Continued Airworthiness Management (CAM) including Subpart I Airworthiness Review Certificates (ARC)
b) Demonstrate Part-ML Understanding and Functionality and to be able to avoid or mitigate problems
c) Use the regulation to understand the engagement with the Combined Airworthiness Organisation (CAO)
Content
Introduction
Definitions
Basic Introduction to EASA regulations
Subpart A General
Subpart B Accountability
- ML.A.201 Responsibilities
- ML.A.202 Occurrence reporting
Subpart C Continuous Airworthiness
- ML.A.301 Continuing-airworthiness tasks
- ML.A.302 Aircraft maintenance programme
- ML.A.303 Airworthiness directives
- ML.A.304 Data for modifications and repairs
- ML.A.305 Aircraft continuing-airworthiness record system
- ML.A.307 Transfer of aircraft continuing-airworthiness records
Subpart D Maintenance Standards
- ML.A.401 Maintenance data
- ML.A.402 Performance of maintenance
- ML.A.403 Aircraft defects and more. See all covered topics
You can also check out the other available courses in Sofia, Bulgaria by following this link
What do people say about Sofema Aviation Services training?
“The instructor used the right words to explain the material.”
“The discussions among the group were very beneficial.”
“The instructor showed a very resourceful background and experience.”
“All sections of the course were related to my field.”
“Adequate answers were given to specific questions.”
For registration or further details please see here or contact office@sassofia.com.
Sign up at office@sassofia.com before July 8th & benefit from up to 30% off the regular price See our discount options
About the course
EASA Part ML Regulatory Obligations – 1 Day – Sofia, Bulgaria
Date: 8 July 2020
Price: 330 BGN
Venue: Legends Hotel, Sofia, Bulgaria
The primary purpose of this training is to give a thorough understanding of the Role of Part-ML in specific the area of the Maintenance CAMO & ARC. This course also aims to provide a full understanding of the regulations and considers in detail all relevant procedures, responsibilities and tasks.
Benefits of attending the course
After attending this training, you should be able to:
a) Achieve a solid understanding related to Part-ML Environment Continued Airworthiness Management (CAM) including Subpart I Airworthiness Review Certificates (ARC)
b) Demonstrate Part-ML Understanding and Functionality and to be able to avoid or mitigate problems
c) Use the regulation to understand the engagement with the Combined Airworthiness Organisation (CAO)
Content
Introduction
Definitions
Basic Introduction to EASA regulations
Subpart A General
Subpart B Accountability
- ML.A.201 Responsibilities
- ML.A.202 Occurrence reporting
Subpart C Continuous Airworthiness
- ML.A.301 Continuing-airworthiness tasks
- ML.A.302 Aircraft maintenance programme
- ML.A.303 Airworthiness directives
- ML.A.304 Data for modifications and repairs
- ML.A.305 Aircraft continuing-airworthiness record system
- ML.A.307 Transfer of aircraft continuing-airworthiness records
Subpart D Maintenance Standards
- ML.A.401 Maintenance data
- ML.A.402 Performance of maintenance
- ML.A.403 Aircraft defects and more. See all covered topics
You can also check out the other available courses in Sofia, Bulgaria by following this link
What do people say about Sofema Aviation Services training?
“The instructor used the right words to explain the material.”
“The discussions among the group were very beneficial.”
“The instructor showed a very resourceful background and experience.”
“All sections of the course were related to my field.”
“Adequate answers were given to specific questions.”
For registration or further details please see here or contact office@sassofia.com.
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.