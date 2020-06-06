Depth Filtration Market Worth 2.9 billion by 2025 | Focus on developing large-molecule biopharmaceuticals
North America was the largest regional market for depth filtration market in 2019
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 06, 2020 ) The report "Depth Filtration Market by Media Type (Cellulose, Activated Carbon), Product (Capsule, Sheet, Module), Application(Final Product Processing (Biologics), cell Clarification, Viral Clearance, Operation Scale (Manufacturing, Lab) - Global Forecast to 2025", is projected to reach $2.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.
Market Size Estimation;
- For the calculation of the global market value, the segmental revenue was arrived at based on the revenue mapping of major players active in the protein engineering market.
- Generating a list of the major global players operating in the depth filtration market
- Mapping the annual revenue generated by major global players from their depth filtration business (or the nearest reported business unit/product category)
- Mapping the revenue of major players to cover 70-80% of the global market as of 2018
- Extrapolating the value to 100% to arrive at the global market size
Browse 170 market data Tables and 31 Figures spread through 157 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Page: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=143876285
Market Segmentation in Detailed:
Based on the product, the depth filtration market is segmented into final product processing, cell clarification, raw material filtration, diagnostics, and viral clearance. The final product processing segment is further categorized as small-molecule processing and biologics processing. The raw material filtration market is further segmented into media & buffer filtration and bioburden testing. The small molecules segment accounted for the largest share in the final product processing market owing to the need for purity in the production of API and formulation.
Based on the scale of operation, the depth filtration market is segmented into manufacturing-scale, pilot-scale, and lab-scale depth filtration. The manufacturing-scale segment is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the depth filtration market. This can be attributed to the increasing R&D activities for the production of biologics.
Recent Developments:
- In 2019, Sartorius opened manufacturing operations in Yauco, Puerto Rico, to increase its production capacity and deliver a wider array of products to its American customers directly.
- In 2019, Merck expanded its distribution capacity in Gillingham, UK.
- In 2019, Parker Bioscience Filtration, a part of Parker Hannifin, expanded its facilities at Birtley, UK
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=143876285
Geographical Detailed Analysis:
The global depth filtration market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of 38.0% of the global depth filtration market, followed by Europe, with a share of 29.2%. The large share of the North American region can be attributed to a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region and the presence of a well-established healthcare market.
Major Key Players Operating in Industry:
The major companies operating in the global depth filtration market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), 3M (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Porvair Filtration Group (UK), ErtelAlsop (US), Amazon Filters Ltd. (UK), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), Donaldson Comany, Inc. (US), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France), Clariance Technique (Australia), Repligen Corporation (US),
Market Size Estimation;
- For the calculation of the global market value, the segmental revenue was arrived at based on the revenue mapping of major players active in the protein engineering market.
- Generating a list of the major global players operating in the depth filtration market
- Mapping the annual revenue generated by major global players from their depth filtration business (or the nearest reported business unit/product category)
- Mapping the revenue of major players to cover 70-80% of the global market as of 2018
- Extrapolating the value to 100% to arrive at the global market size
Browse 170 market data Tables and 31 Figures spread through 157 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Page: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=143876285
Market Segmentation in Detailed:
Based on the product, the depth filtration market is segmented into final product processing, cell clarification, raw material filtration, diagnostics, and viral clearance. The final product processing segment is further categorized as small-molecule processing and biologics processing. The raw material filtration market is further segmented into media & buffer filtration and bioburden testing. The small molecules segment accounted for the largest share in the final product processing market owing to the need for purity in the production of API and formulation.
Based on the scale of operation, the depth filtration market is segmented into manufacturing-scale, pilot-scale, and lab-scale depth filtration. The manufacturing-scale segment is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the depth filtration market. This can be attributed to the increasing R&D activities for the production of biologics.
Recent Developments:
- In 2019, Sartorius opened manufacturing operations in Yauco, Puerto Rico, to increase its production capacity and deliver a wider array of products to its American customers directly.
- In 2019, Merck expanded its distribution capacity in Gillingham, UK.
- In 2019, Parker Bioscience Filtration, a part of Parker Hannifin, expanded its facilities at Birtley, UK
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=143876285
Geographical Detailed Analysis:
The global depth filtration market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of 38.0% of the global depth filtration market, followed by Europe, with a share of 29.2%. The large share of the North American region can be attributed to a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region and the presence of a well-established healthcare market.
Major Key Players Operating in Industry:
The major companies operating in the global depth filtration market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), 3M (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Porvair Filtration Group (UK), ErtelAlsop (US), Amazon Filters Ltd. (UK), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), Donaldson Comany, Inc. (US), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France), Clariance Technique (Australia), Repligen Corporation (US),
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.