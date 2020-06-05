Centralized RAN Market Key Details and Outlook by Top Companies Till 2022
Centralized RAN Market by Technology (Centralization and Virtualization), Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Venue, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2022
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 05, 2020 ) Cloud and on-premises Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) software empower organizations to reduce costs, increase operational efficiencies, and avoid non-compliances. MarketsandMarkets expects the Centralized RAN Market size to grow from USD 681.6 Million in 2017 to USD 1,132.3 Million in 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. Rapid Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) reduction, and 4G and 5G accessibility are the major driving factors for the Centralized RAN market.
Browse 115 Market Data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 131 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market by Technology (Centralization and Virtualization), Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Venue, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2022"
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1001
The consulting services segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the global Centralized RAN market during the forecast period.
Consulting services are used to provide an enhanced strategic outlook, improve performance efficiency, and transform enterprise business operations. Consulting services help in lowering risks, reducing complexities, and raising the Return on Investment (RoI). These services can be customized, are easily applicable, and deliver maximum product assurance.
The targeted outdoor urban areas deployment venue is expected to show a significant growth rate during the forecast period.
Targeted outdoor urban areas mainly comprise urban locations, which have large numbers of users. Such locations include crowded streets, traffic signals, and areas with a large number of residential or commercial buildings. In order to enhance the existing infrastructure (transforming from Long Term Evolution (LTE) to 5G) by reducing the CAPEX, the deployment of the centralization technology is a major step taken by telecom operators.
The major C-RAN vendors are Nokia Corporation (Finland), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), ZTE Corporation (China), Altiostar (US), Ericsson AB (Sweden), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), NEC Corporation (Japan), Fujitsu (Japan), Intel Corporation (US), Mavenir (US), and ASOCS Ltd. (Israel). New product launches and partnerships are the key strategies adopted by these market players to offer feature-rich products and services to their customers and penetrate deeper into unserved regions.
Nokia Corporation is one of the leading vendors offering C-RAN solutions. The company’s strategy is to provide highly competitive products and solutions in the Centralized RAN market. Nokia is expected to introduce its 4.9G technologies by the end of 2017, allowing operators to dramatically enhance their network performance and manage the significantly higher infrastructure demands on the path to 5G. In May 2017, Nokia Corporation and KDDI Corporation collaborated using Nokia’s AirScale Radio for implementing wireless ultra-broadband in the megacities. In March 2017, Nokia Corporation and TIM extended their partnership for the expansion of 4G LTE network, which falls in the 700 MHz spectrum band.
Another market-leading company, Ericsson AB, has adopted the strategies of new product developments, collaborations, and partnerships to gain a competitive advantage in the Centralized RAN market. The company introduced Gigabit LTE and created the Hyperscale Cloud RAN in May 2017. Previously, in February 2017, the company collaborated with China Mobile to jointly provide a demonstration on a 5G-enabled smart factory. Ericsson also entered into a strategic partnership with Vodafone to carry out a joint research on the 5G technology for supporting the development of IoT.
Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cloud-radio-access-network-ran-market-1001.html
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org/
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Browse 115 Market Data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 131 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market by Technology (Centralization and Virtualization), Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Venue, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2022"
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1001
The consulting services segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the global Centralized RAN market during the forecast period.
Consulting services are used to provide an enhanced strategic outlook, improve performance efficiency, and transform enterprise business operations. Consulting services help in lowering risks, reducing complexities, and raising the Return on Investment (RoI). These services can be customized, are easily applicable, and deliver maximum product assurance.
The targeted outdoor urban areas deployment venue is expected to show a significant growth rate during the forecast period.
Targeted outdoor urban areas mainly comprise urban locations, which have large numbers of users. Such locations include crowded streets, traffic signals, and areas with a large number of residential or commercial buildings. In order to enhance the existing infrastructure (transforming from Long Term Evolution (LTE) to 5G) by reducing the CAPEX, the deployment of the centralization technology is a major step taken by telecom operators.
The major C-RAN vendors are Nokia Corporation (Finland), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), ZTE Corporation (China), Altiostar (US), Ericsson AB (Sweden), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), NEC Corporation (Japan), Fujitsu (Japan), Intel Corporation (US), Mavenir (US), and ASOCS Ltd. (Israel). New product launches and partnerships are the key strategies adopted by these market players to offer feature-rich products and services to their customers and penetrate deeper into unserved regions.
Nokia Corporation is one of the leading vendors offering C-RAN solutions. The company’s strategy is to provide highly competitive products and solutions in the Centralized RAN market. Nokia is expected to introduce its 4.9G technologies by the end of 2017, allowing operators to dramatically enhance their network performance and manage the significantly higher infrastructure demands on the path to 5G. In May 2017, Nokia Corporation and KDDI Corporation collaborated using Nokia’s AirScale Radio for implementing wireless ultra-broadband in the megacities. In March 2017, Nokia Corporation and TIM extended their partnership for the expansion of 4G LTE network, which falls in the 700 MHz spectrum band.
Another market-leading company, Ericsson AB, has adopted the strategies of new product developments, collaborations, and partnerships to gain a competitive advantage in the Centralized RAN market. The company introduced Gigabit LTE and created the Hyperscale Cloud RAN in May 2017. Previously, in February 2017, the company collaborated with China Mobile to jointly provide a demonstration on a 5G-enabled smart factory. Ericsson also entered into a strategic partnership with Vodafone to carry out a joint research on the 5G technology for supporting the development of IoT.
Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cloud-radio-access-network-ran-market-1001.html
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org/
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.