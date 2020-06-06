Particle Counter Market Worth $580 million by 2024 | Anticipated To Witness High Growth In The Near Future
North America to dominate the particle counters market during the forecast period
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 06, 2020 ) The report "Particle Counter Market by Type (Airborne, Liquid), Application (Cleanroom Monitoring, Contamination Monitoring of Liquids, IAQM), End User (Life Sciences & Medical Devices, Semiconductor, Automotive), Region - Global Forecast to 2024", is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period, to reach USD 580 million by 2024 from USD 340 million in 2019.
increasing demand for particle counters in applied markets such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, water & environmental monitoring testing; increasing public awareness to enforce strict air pollution monitoring and control regulations, and continuous government expenditure on air pollution monitoring and control are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of the particle counters market in Canada during the forecast period.
Market Size Estimation;
The market size estimates and forecasts provided in this study are derived through a mix of the bottom-up approach (segmental analysis of major segments) and top-down approach (assessment of utilization/adoption/penetration trends, by type, application, end user, and region).
Data Triangulation;
After arriving at the market size, the market was divided into several segments and subsegments. Data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable, to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments & subsegments.
Browse 212 Market Data Tables and 26 Figures spread through 198 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=221564539
The airborne particle counters segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters market, by type, in 2018
The airborne particle counters segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters market in 2018. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the growing monitoring of cleanrooms for the semiconductor, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices industries; low cost of remote particle counters; and rising awareness of indoor quality monitoring.
Cleanroom monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters applications market in 2018
The cleanroom monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters market, by application, in 2018. Technological advances in industries such as pharmaceutical, biotech, medical devices, automotive, and aerospace are increasing the demand for quality assurance and stringent regulations of manufacturing environments to ensure product quality. This has driven the demand for cleanroom monitoring and, by extension, particle counters. Thus, the growth of the particle counters market for cleanroom monitoring will be tied directly to the growth of industries that use cleanrooms.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=221564539
Geographical Detailed Analysis:
North America dominated the market in 2018. However, the market in the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the tremendous growth in the pharmaceutical, food & beverage testing, and medical device industries; increasing R&D funding; growing number of CROs; favorable government initiatives to promote the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries; and growing concerns about environmental monitoring & food safety
Prominent players in the particle counters market are Particle Measuring Systems (US), Beckman Coulter (US), RION Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions (US), TSI (US), Climet Instruments Company (US), Met One Instruments, Inc. (US), Particle Plus (US), Setra Systems (US), PAMAS (Germany), Chemtrac (US), Hal Technology (US), Konamax (US), Veltek Associates (US), PCE Instruments (UK), GrayWolf Sensing Solutions (US), Extech Instruments (US), Palas GmbH (Germany), HYDAC International (Australia), and Fluke Corporation (US).
