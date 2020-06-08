Major Leaders of the Global Human Liver Models Market
In 2016, the liver-on-a-chip and liver 3D bioprinting market was dominated by CN Bio (UK) and Organovo Holdings, Inc. (US), respectively.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 08, 2020 ) The global human liver models market is projected to reach USD 2.56 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.35 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 13.6%. The human liver models market is emerging and fragmented in nature with various regional and international players. In 2016, the liver-on-a-chip and liver 3D bioprinting market was dominated by CN Bio (UK) and Organovo Holdings, Inc. (US), respectively.
CN Bio held the leading position in the global liver-on-a-chip market in 2016. The company offers its products and services for drug discovery and drug safety programs. To enhance its production capabilities and applications, the company focuses on adopting inorganic strategies such as collaborations and agreements.
Over the last three years, CN Bio has been a part of six such initiatives that helped the company enhance its presence in this market. For instance, in 2017, CN Bio collaborated with AstraZeneca (UK) to validate a new in vitro tool to predict optimized drug dosing regimens for multi-drug therapies. Furthermore, in 2015, CN Bio collaborated with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (US) to test and develop therapeutics for liver diseases and infections by using LiverChip, CN Bio’s human liver-on-a-chip platform.
The global liver 3D bioprinting market was dominated by Organovo Holdings, Inc. (US). With its broad product portfolio, Organovo Holdings, Inc. held the leadership position in the global 3D bioprinting market for liver in 2016. Its large market share is attributed to its robust 3D bioprinting portfolio. In addition, the company is focusing on various strategies to expand its product offerings and increase its visibility in the 3D bioprinting market.
In line with this, the company has collaborated with various research organizations and pharmaceutical companies for developing novel products. For instance, in June 2016, Organovo collaborated with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) for developing 3D bioprinted tissues, to be used for research on skeletal disease. Similarly, in December 2014, Organovo collaborated with the Yale School of Medicine, Department of Surgery (US) with the aim to develop 3D organ tissues for surgical transplantation research.
