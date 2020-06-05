Understand all elements of an integrated CAO with the new Part CAO online training
New online training for EASA Part CAO is now provided by SofemaOnline
EASA Part CAO – Combined Airworthiness Organisation Regulatory Obligations as part of their growing online training portfolio
Start learning
About this online course
Course type: Presentation without voice over
Duration: Еquivalent to 2-day classroom training
Price: 117.50 USD
The primary purpose of this Part CAO online training is to provide a thorough understanding of the Role of Part CAO in specific the area of the Maintenance CAMO & ARC. The course also aims to provide a full understanding of the regulations and considers in details all relevant procedures, responsibilities and tasks. Read more
The following subjects are covered during the training:
Basic Introduction to EASA regulations and Part M plus Subparts
Considering the Key Features of a Combined Airworthiness Organisation
Scope, Application, Means of compliance & Terms of approval
Combined airworthiness exposition
Facilities
Personnel requirements
Certifying staff
Airworthiness review staff
Components, equipment and tools
Maintenance Data & Standards – Work Orders
Certificate of release to service
Continuing-airworthiness management & Data
Airworthiness review
Technical Records
Privileges of the organisation
Quality system and organisational review
Changes to the organisation
Continued validity
Findings
How to Enrol:
Visit the EASA Part CAO - Combined Airworthiness Organisation Regulatory Obligations training page or email online@sassofia.com to request details, payment instructions and an enrolment form.
Enrol today & Benefit from up to 45% off with Multi-Courses/Multi-Delegate Discount*
*Note: This Enhanced Discount program is available during the coronavirus crisis.
You can also check out SOL growing training portfolio here, which contains more than 185 Online Courses, Diplomas & Packages.
