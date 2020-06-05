CAR T Cell Therapy Market Global Forecast by Regions, Targeted Antigens, Clinical Trials/Study, Companies
According to Renub Research analysis, CAR-T Cell Therapy Market is expected to be USD 7.4 Billion by the end of the year 2028.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 05, 2020 ) For many years, the support of cancer therapy was chemotherapy, surgery and radiation therapy. However, in recent times, CAR-T cell therapy has been introduced as an incredibly supportive treatment for cancer patients. Since the introduction of chemotherapy, this treatment is one of the most significant breakthroughs. In this therapy, immune cells are collected from patients, and it is modified in the laboratory by doctors. After modification, these immune cells are infused back into the patient as they can easily recognize and kill cancer cells. These infused cells get multiplied and stay in the body as “living drugs.” According to Renub Research analysis, CAR-T Cell Therapy Market is expected to be USD 7.4 Billion by the end of the year 2028.
Growth Factors for CAR-T Cell Therapy
Factors such as growing numbers of cancer in adults and children, and increasing policy initiatives to encourage cell therapy research in cancer, and increasing numbers of clinical trials worldwide are some of the main drivers for the global demand for CAR T cell therapy. The economic scenario in the CAR-T cell therapy industry is very dynamic, and key players compete with each other to gain access to major markets in the United States and Europe. Companies are seeking to secure treatment facilities to increase access for patients to their treatments.
Developments did by Companies in CAR T Cell Therapy
In 2017, a new milestone was set for oncology patients when the FDA approved the first two CD19-targeted known as (Chimeric Antigen Receptor) CAR T cell therapies produced by Novartis and Gilead Sciences known as Kite Pharma in the United States. Such two approvals have helped to improve the global demand for CAR T cell therapy because more companies are searching for this excellent opportunity to reach the marketplace. More than 200 CAR T clinical trials are ongoing or completed in various parts of the world. In 2018, Novartis announced its 33 approved centres in the U.S. and Gilead announced its 28 approved centres for the care of patients. Companies are also coming up with new developments in the field.
Celgene, a global company, is expected to file for approval in USFDA of bb2121 (idecabtagene vicleucel) in myeloma during the first half of 2020 and lisocabtagene maraleucel in lymphoma in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Renub Research latest study report “CAR T Cell Therapy Market Global Forecast by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa), Targeted Antigens (CD19, CD20, GD2, CD22, CD30, CD33, HER2, MESO, EGFRvII, Others), Clinical Trials/Study (CD19, CD20, GD2, CD22, CD30, CD33, HER1, HER2, MESO, EGFRvII), Companies (Novartis, Gilead Sciences (Kite Pharma), Celgene Corporation (Juno Therapeutics), Celyad)” provides a detailed and comprehensive insight of the global CAR T cell therapy market.
By Antigens – Based on antigens, CAR T Cell Therapy Market is further Segmented into 10 Segments
1. CD19
2. CD20
3. GD2
4. CD22
5. CD30
6. CD33
7. HER2
8. MESO
9. EGFRvII
10. Others
By Region – 6 Regions CAR T Cell Market is studied in this report
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia Pacific
4. Latin America
5. Middle East
6. Africa
All the companies have been studied from three points
• Overview
• Initiatives & Recent Developments
• Revenue
Key Companies covered in this report are
• Novartis
• Gilead Sciences (Kite Pharma)
• Celgene Corporation (Juno Therapeutics)
• Celyad
Global – CAR T Cell Therapy Clinical Trials/Study
1. CD19
2. CD20
3. GD2
4. CD22
5. CD30
6. CD33
7. HER1
8. HER2
9. MESO
10. EGFRvII
China CAR T Cells Clinical Trials Details
• By Cities CAR T Cells Clinical Trials
• CD19 Directed CAR T Cells Clinical Trials
• Non-CD19 Directed CAR T Cells Clinical Trials
• Solid Tumors CAR T Cells Clinical Trials
Regulation of CAR T Cell Therapy in 3 Regions is covered in the report
• United States
• European Union
• China
IPO/Investment/Funding/Partnership in CAR T Cell Therapy Market
• Venture Capital Investment
• Initial Public Offerings
• Strategic Partnerships/Deals
• Key CAR T Technology Deals
Industry Related Opportunity:
Also Read:
CAR-T Cell Therapy Market: https://www.mynewsdesk.com/us/pressreleases/car-t-cell-therapy-market-global-forecast-by-regions-and-targeted-antigens-3003773
