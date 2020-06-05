SMS Firewall Market worth 2.82 Billion USD by 2022
The report on the Global SMS Firewall Market covers Industry Size, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, historical trends, dynamics, country-level analysis for every segment, key Vendor’s share analysis, competitive landscape and supply cha
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 05, 2020 ) The SMS firewall market includes SMS firewall or filtering solutions that are provided by vendors and companies to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and SMS aggregators. SMS firewall solutions proactively detect, filter, and secure illicit incoming SMS traffic. The SMS firewall market has been segmented on the basis of SMS types, SMS traffic, messaging platforms, and regions. MarketsandMarkets forecasts the SMS firewall market to grow from USD 1.73 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.82 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. Growing security and privacy concerns across the globe, stringent government regulations, increased adoption of Application to Person (A2P) messaging, and growing focus on preventing revenue loss due to grey routes are the major factors that are driving the growth of the SMS firewall market.
The key players in the SMS firewall market include AMD Telecom S.A. (Greece), Anam Technologies (Ireland), Cellusys (Ireland), Mahindra ComViva (India), SAP (Germany), Tata Communications (India), BICS (Belgium), Infobip (UK), Omobio (Sri Lanka), Route Mobile Limited (India), Symsoft (Sweden), Syniverse Technologies (US), AdaptiveMobile (Ireland), Twilio (US), tyntec (UK), Cloudmark (US), Global Wavenet (Australia), Mobileum (US), NetNumber (US), Openmind Networks (Ireland), Tango Telecom (Ireland), TeleOSSco Software Private Limited (India), Defne (Turkey), HAUD (Malta), Monty Mobile (Lebanon), and NewNet Communication Technologies (US). These players have adopted various strategies such as new product developments; mergers and acquisitions; partnerships, agreements, contracts, and collaborations; and business expansions to cater to the SMS firewall market.
Symsoft offers real-time Business Support Systems (BSS) and SMS firewall solutions to MNOs. The company has created a strong foothold in the domain of fraud and security solutions. Symsoft’s SMS firewall solution helps mobile operators control SMS traffic by using the rules-based filtering feature. In 2015–2017, Symsoft focused on inorganic growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations. For instance, in 2016, Symsoft entered into agreements with SAP SE, Ericsson, and CITIC Telecom to detect threats and protect mobile networks from fraudulent messages.
Anam’s Assure platform is used for securing SMS traffic. The Assure platform enables newer streams of revenue flow for mobile operators by providing them with the filtering technology. The Anam SMS firewall allows operators to control, detect, and protect SMS traffic. To cope with the advanced technologies, the company is significantly investing in Research and Development (R&D), and it recently launched a new R&D board in Dublin. Anam primarily focuses on inorganic strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions. In 2016, Anam partnered with Tata Communications to combat SMS spam and grey routes. Under the partnership, both the companies are expected to safeguard SMS traffic and create new opportunities for mobile operators to send large volumes of A2P messages.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org/
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
