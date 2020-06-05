Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2024
Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market by Product (Consumables, Reagent, Ultrasound, NGS, PCR, Microarray), Services, Method (cfDNA, Biochemical Markers), Application (Aneuploidy, Microdeletion) & End-User (Hospital, Labs)-Global Forecasts to 2024
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 05, 2020 ) Growth in this market is driven by the high risk of chromosomal abnormalities with increasing maternal age, growing preference for non-invasive techniques over invasive methods, improving reimbursement scenario for NIPT, and increasing awareness of NIPT. However, a dearth of skilled professionals is restraining the growth of this market.
The global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is estimated to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2024 from USD 3.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.
By method, the NIPT products market is segmented into ultrasound detection, biochemical screening tests, and cell-free DNA in maternal plasma tests.
The trisomy applications segment accounted for the largest share of the global NIPT market in 2018.
Based on application, the non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is segmented into trisomy, microdeletion syndrome, and other applications (gender identification and the detection of monogenic disorders, Klinefelter syndrome, and Rhesus (Rh) blood type). In 2018, trisomy was the largest application segment of the NIPT market.
The geographical regions mapped in the report are:
1. North America
2. US
3. Canada
4. Europe
5. Germany
6. France
7. UK
8. Rest of Europe (RoE)
9. Asia
10. Rest of the World (RoW)
Geographically, the non-invasive prenatal testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe.
Some key players mentioned in the research report are:
The NIPT market is diversified and highly competitive, with a large number of players competing for market space. The prominent players in the market are Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), BGI (China), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Natera, Inc. (US), and Yourgene Health (UK)
