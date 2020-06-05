Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Worth 1.63 billion | Rising number of organ transplant procedures
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 05, 2020 ) The report "Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market by Product (Consumable, Equipment (Immunoassay analyzer)), Technology (Fluorescence Immunoassay, Radioimmunoassay, GCMS), Class of drugs (Antibiotics, Bronchodilators), End User (Hospital Lab) - Global Forecast", is projected to reach USD 1.63 billion, at a CAGR of 5.9%
Market Dynamics:
Driver:Use of TDM in traditional anticancer therapies;
TDM provides valuable guidance for the dose adjustment of antibiotics, immunosuppressants, antiepileptics, and other drugs. However, its use in traditional anticancer therapies has been limited. The requirement of multiple blood samples to adequately define the systemic exposure of anticancer drugs is the major issue encountered while testing for anticancer therapies.
Drugs in blood samples have a short elimination half-life and are given by intermittent intravenous injections; this makes the entire monitoring process difficult to analyze. However, newer targeted anticancer therapies have different pharmacokinetic (PK) and dosing characteristics as compared with traditional cytotoxic drugs. Owing to this, it is now possible to estimate the steady-state drug exposure with a single trough-level measurement. Recent evidence indicates that certain PK parameters, including trough levels, are correlated with clinical outcomes for many cytotoxic agents, including imatinib, sunitinib, rituximab, and cetuximab. Although current evidence is not sufficient to make TDM a compulsory practice, investigations with encouraging results will have a practical place in the clinical care of patients with cancer. With the increasing incidence of cancer and focus on reducing the adverse effects of drugs, the monitoring of antineoplastic drugs is expected to gain more importance in the treatment of cancer.
Browse 145 market data Tables and 23 Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=155350443
Market Segmentation in Depth:
By Product, consumables segment was expected to account for a larger share in 2018.
The therapeutic drug monitoring products market is segmented into equipment and consumables. In 2018, the consumables segment was expected to account for a larger share of this market owing to the requirement of repeat purchase of kits and reagents, coupled with the increasing number of immunoassay tests being performed across the globe as a result of the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases. Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), and Siemens Healthineers (Germany) are some of the key players operating in this market
Based on technology, the immunoassays segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018
On the basis of technology, the global therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into immunoassays and chromatography-MS. The immunoassays segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market in 2018, mainly due to the increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases and technological innovation.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=155350443
The APAC market is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Growth in this region can be attributed to the huge demand for better healthcare services; increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases; rapid development in healthcare infrastructure in developing countries such as India, China, and South Korea; growing healthcare research investments in this region; and increasing per capita income of the middle-class population.
Market Players
The key players operating in the TDM market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), and Abbott (US).
