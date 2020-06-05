Cell Lysis Market Worth 3.84 Billion | Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine & High Prevalence of Diseases
The Global Cell Lysis Market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe
The report "Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market by Product (Consumables (Reagents, Enzymes, Detergent), Instruments (Sonicator, Homogenizer)), Type of Cell (Microbial, Mammalian), End User (Research Laboratories, Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) - Global Forecast" , report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the cell lysis market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.
Market Segmentation in Depth:
On the basis of type of cell, the cell lysis market is segmented into mammalian cells, microbial cells, and other cells. The mammalian cells segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global cell lysis market. Rising aging population and increasing need for development of new cell therapies are the key factors propelling the growth of this market.
End-users, included in the cell lysis market are research laboratories and institutes, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. The research laboratories and institutes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. High incidence of diseases and research investments in life sciences is driving the growth of this market.
End-users, included in the Cell Fractionation market are research laboratories and institutes, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. The research laboratories and institutes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. Rise in funding and grants by government organizations such as National Institutes of Health (NIH) for stem cell and other cell-based research has resulted in the increasing use of cell analysis and fractionation products in research institutes.
Based on regions, the global cell lysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as increase in aging population, and increasing government funding in North America.
Key players in the cell lysis market include Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Qsonica, LLC. (U.S.), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.).
