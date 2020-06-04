Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Increasing Public-private Funding for Target Research Activities
The global sepsis diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 700 million by 2025 from USD 429 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.5%
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 04, 2020 ) The demand for sepsis diagnostic products is expected to grow mainly due to factors such as the increasing public-private funding for target research activities, the growing burden of infectious diseases, the rising number of sepsis incidences, and growing government initiatives for creating sepsis awareness.
What the Market Looks Like?
Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, the global sepsis diagnostics market is estimated to reach USD 700 million by the end of 2025. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2019. North America is a well-established market for medical devices.
The sepsis diagnostics market, by technology, the market is segmented into blood culture, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, flow cytometry, microfluidics, and biomarkers. In 2019, the blood culture segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This share can be attributed to the low cost of microbiology techniques and the extensive use of blood culture methods for the diagnosis of sepsis.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=92673155
What Drives the Market?
The growth of the global market for Sepsis Diagnostics is primarily influenced by the following factors:
+ High incidence of sepsis
+ Rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections
+ Growing funding for sepsis-related research
Moreover, these factors have prompted market players to improve and strengthen their current manufacturing and distribution capabilities—especially in emerging markets, which are expected to witness the highest growth.
Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=92673155
What the Market Looks Like?
Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, the global sepsis diagnostics market is estimated to reach USD 700 million by the end of 2025. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2019. North America is a well-established market for medical devices.
The sepsis diagnostics market, by technology, the market is segmented into blood culture, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, flow cytometry, microfluidics, and biomarkers. In 2019, the blood culture segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This share can be attributed to the low cost of microbiology techniques and the extensive use of blood culture methods for the diagnosis of sepsis.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=92673155
What Drives the Market?
The growth of the global market for Sepsis Diagnostics is primarily influenced by the following factors:
+ High incidence of sepsis
+ Rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections
+ Growing funding for sepsis-related research
Moreover, these factors have prompted market players to improve and strengthen their current manufacturing and distribution capabilities—especially in emerging markets, which are expected to witness the highest growth.
Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=92673155
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.