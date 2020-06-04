The quality and safety webinar enables you to execute meaningful QMS & SMS within your company
Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) is pleased to present our upcoming webinar:
EASA Quality and Safety For AM Nominated Persons QMS & SMS – 1 Day – Webinar (6 hours)
Date: 30 June 2020
Starting time: 10.00 (GMT +3)
Price: 195 EUR per delegate
SAS is offering a reliable solution that enables you to undergo training from any location without losing the advantages of classroom training such as discussion initiation and the ability to ask questions in real-time.
What is the webinar about?
This 1-day intensive course focuses on the roles and responsibilities of the Senior Management Team in particular related to the Quality & Safety Manager and the Post Holder Obligations.
After completing the training the delegate will be able to:
- understand the fundamentals of Quality & Safety Auditing
- understand the practical challenges to deliver effective Safety Audits
- equip the attendee with the skills and techniques required to manage and execute meaningful QMS & SMS within their respective companies. Read more
What are the covered subjects?
- General Introduction
- Definitions and Abbreviations
- The Difference between Quality Assurance and Safety Assurance
- Understanding the nature of Risk
- Quality Auditing Techniques and the Bridge to SMS
- Performance Auditing challenges and the link to Safety Auditing
- Safety Auditor Competence
- Working within the Organisational SMS Structure
- Delivering Safety Audits
- Advance Techniques for Auditing the Following Area – Quality System Auditing
- Auditing Change Management across the Business
- How to develop a HF understanding within the environment of our SMS
- How to Evaluate the Organization Data Capture and Data Analysis Processes
How does Sofema Webinar Work?
We use https://zoom.us/. This is a live program where the instructor takes you through the material in real-time with easy to use Software.
This way of learning is highly interactive and spares the delegates additional costs such as travel and accommodation.
The Webinar training is a cost-effective way to cover the material for a small to a medium-size group of people. To go ahead with delivery the minimum number of participants required per course is six persons. However, if you are on your own please make the request to attend the training as we will consolidate and develop a group from all our clients.
Webinar Multi Delegate Discount
- For 2 Delegates (or 1 Delegate attending 2 Training) we offer a 10% Discount for each Delegate
- For 3 Delegates or more (or 1 Delegate attending 3 or more Training) we offer a 15% Discount for each Delegate
How to register?
Click here to reserve your place through our online system or directly email our Administration & Support team at office@sassofia.com
