Achieve an understanding regarding the Accountable Manager and Post Holder (Nominated Persons) regulatory obligations with our Webinar course
Sofema Aviation Services is pleased to present our upcoming Webinar training course for regulatory obligations:
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 04, 2020 ) Accountable Manager and Post Holder (Nominated Persons) Regulatory Obligations Combined OPS, ATO & Maintenance – Essentials – 1 Webinar Day (6 hours)
Date: 29 June 2020
Starting time: 10.00 (GMT +3)
Price: 195 EUR per delegate
SAS is offering a reliable solution that enables you to undergo training from any location without losing the advantages of classroom training such as discussion initiation and the ability to ask questions in real-time.
About the training
This in-depth course provides detailed practical training in management obligations and methodologies to ensure a fully compliant, effective and efficient organization. It is highly participative and promotes industry best practices as a standard, it is delivered in a confidential environment by an industry professional with over 40 years of Commercial Aviation experience. Read more
What are the subjects covered?
- The Role of Operations Postholder
- EASA Regulations General Introduction
- EASA Part OPS Regulatory Overview Regulation 1178/2011 & 965/2012
- Part 145 / M Regulatory Structure
- The Management System Requirements of Regulation 965/2012
- SMS In an Operations Environment
- How we Measure and Categorize Risk
- The Role of IATA AHM and other supporting Documents
- Managing Competence – Human Factors (more than compliance)
- Understanding and Managing Corporate Culture
- Developing Communication Skills in Aviation
- Managing Standards
- Emergency Response Planning
See the benefits of attending this 1-day Webinar course here
How does Sofema Webinar Work?
We use https://zoom.us/. This is a live program where the instructor takes you through the material in real-time with easy to use Software.
This way of learning is highly interactive and spares the delegates additional costs such as travel and accommodation.
The Webinar training is a cost-effective way to cover the material for a small to a medium-size group of people. To go ahead with delivery the minimum number of participants required per course is six persons. However, if you are on your own please make the request to attend the training as we will consolidate and develop a group from all our clients.
Webinar Multi Delegate Discount
- For 2 Delegates (or 1 Delegate attending 2 Training) we offer a 10% Discount for each Delegate
- For 3 Delegates or more (or 1 Delegate attending 3 or more Training) we offer a 15% Discount for each Delegate
What do people say about Sofema Aviation Services training?
“This training offers very good explanations of difficult topics.”
“All aspect were useful, the examples were great.”
“This training helped me to develop some new skills.”
“The instructor is very resourceful and intelligent.”
“Having a visual material helps a lot the learning process.”
Email office@sassofia.com to register or to receive any further details
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
