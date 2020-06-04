Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market to Reflect Impressive Growth in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific
Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market by Product (EVH systems, Endoscope, Accessories), Usability (Disposable, Reusable), Vessel (Saphenous Vein, Radial Artery), Application (Coronary Artery Disease, Peripheral Artery Disease)
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 04, 2020 ) "Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market by Product (EVH systems, Endoscope, Accessories), Usability (Disposable, Reusable), Vessel (Saphenous Vein, Radial Artery), Application (Coronary Artery Disease, Peripheral Artery Disease) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 504.8 Million by 2022 from an estimated USD 420.5 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.
The growth of this market is majorly driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing preference for minimally invasive harvesting owing to advantages it offers over conventional methods, and rising geriatric population.
By usability, the disposable segment held the largest market share in 2017
Based on usability, the market is segmented into disposable and reusable products. The disposable segment commanded the largest share of the endoscopic vessel harvesting market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising preference for disposable devices over reusable owing to the advantages offered.
Browse and in-depth TOC on " Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market "
69 – Tables
31 - Figures
113 - Pages
By vessel type, the saphenous vein segment held the largest market share in 2017
Based on vessel type, the market is segmented into saphenous vein and radial artery. The saphenous vein segment commanded the largest share of the endoscopic vessel harvesting market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the significant advantages offered by the saphenous vein in terms of wound complications, reduced pain, and aesthetics.
By application, the coronary artery disease segment held the largest market share in 2017
Based on application, the market is segmented into coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease. The coronary artery disease segment commanded the largest share of the endoscopic vessel harvesting market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing geriatric population.
North America accounted for the largest share of the endoscopic vessel harvesting market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa). Factors such as high burden of cardiac diseases in the US and Canada, the launch of the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program (HRRP) and Episode-based Payment Models (EPMs) in the US, and growing preference for minimally invasive harvesting procedures in Canada are contributing to the large share of North America.
