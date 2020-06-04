Cell Harvesting Market Worth $324.5 Million| Rising Investments in Regenerative Medicine and Cell-Based Research
Cell Harvesting Market by Type (Manual, Automated), Application (Biopharmaceutical, Stem Cell Research), End User (Biotechnology, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Institute), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Row) - Global Forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 04, 2020 ) [101 Pages Report] The Cell Harvesting Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period to reach USD 324.5 Million. Factors such as rising investments in Regenerative Medicine and cell-based research, growth of the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industry, and increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases are contributing to the growth of this market.
Research Methodology:
Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the cell harvesting industry and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. The overall market size was used in the top-down approach to estimate the sizes of other individual markets (mentioned in the market segmentation by type, application, end user, and region) through percentage splits from secondary and primary research. The bottom-up approach was also implemented (wherever applicable) for data extracted from secondary research to validate the market segment revenues obtained.
Various secondary sources referred to for this research study include publications from government sources such as the International Society for Stem Cell Research, World Health Organization, National Institutes of Health, American Society for Cell Biology, International Cell Research Organization; corporate filings such as annual reports, SEC filings, investor presentations, and financial statements have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of this market.
Browse 67 market data Tables and 27 Figures spread through 101 Pages and in-depth TOC
Cell harvesting is the process of harvesting cells from the culture media during upstream and downstream bioprocessing. Cell harvesters are used extensively for the cell harvesting process and are compatible with a wide range of assays.
By type, the manual cell harvesters segment dominated the market.
On the basis of type, the market is segmented into manual and automated cell harvesters. In 2017, the manual cell harvesters segment accounted for the largest share of this market. The high share of the manual harvesters segment can be attributed to their ease of use and low price as compared to automated harvesters.
By end user, the biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market.
In the end user, the cell harvesting market is segmented into research institutes, biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies, and other end users. In 2017, the biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the cell harvesters market. The high share of this segment can be attributed to the high prevalence of chronic diseases. Biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies conduct R&D activities to develop new products for the treatment of these diseases.
The objectives of this study are as follows:
- To define, describe, and forecast the market for cell harvesting, on the basis of type, application, end user, and region
- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, opportunities, and restrains)
- To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of a competitive landscape for market leaders

By region, the global cell harvesting market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). While North America held the largest share of the market, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As increasing R&D expenditure helps in the development of new treatment solutions, supportive government policies for stem cell research and increasing public-private initiatives to encourage public adoption of stem cell-based treatment in the Asia Pacific countries are driving the growth of the market in this region.
Some of the major players operating in the cell harvesting market are PerkinElmer (US), Brandel (US), TOMTEC (US), Cox Scientific (UK), Connectorate (Switzerland), Scinomix (US), ADSTEC (Japan), and Terumo BCT (a part of Terumo Corporation) (Japan).
