Bone Cement and Glue Market Worth $1,322.6 Million | Rapid Growth in Geriatric Population & Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries
Bone Cement & Glue Market by Type (PMMA, Calcium Phosphate, Natural, Synthetic), Application (Arthroplasty (Total Knee, Hip, Shoulder), Kyphoplasty, Vertebroplasty), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) - Global Forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 04, 2020 ) [161 Pages Report] The Bone Cement and Glue Market is expected to reach USD 1,322.6 Million, at a CAGR of 5.9%, the market growth is primarily driven by the growing incidence of sports injuries and increasing developments in Regenerative Medicine field.
Research Methodology:
Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. The overall market size was used in the top-down approach to estimate the sizes of other individual submarkets (mentioned in the market segmentation—by type, application, end user, and region) through percentage splits from secondary and primary research. The bottom-up approach was also implemented (wherever applicable) for data extracted from secondary research to validate the market segment revenues obtained.
Bone cement is estimated to account for the largest market share.
On the basis of type, this market is classified into bone cement and bone glue. The bone cement segment is expected to lead the global bone cement and glue market. Factors driving the growth of this segment include rising incidence of osteoporosis and increasing number of arthroplasty procedures across the globe.
The arthroplasty segment is estimated to dominate the market.
By application, the market is segmented into arthroplasty, kyphoplasty, vertebroplasty, and other applications. The arthroplasty segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global bone cement and glue market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of knee, hip, and shoulder injuries.
By end user, the hospital segment is estimated to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period
On the basis of end user, the bone cement and glue market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and clinics/physician offices. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global bone cement and glue market. The heavy burden of orthopaedic medical conditions (which requires implants for their management) and increasing number of hospitals are the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.
The global bone cement market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global bone glue market in the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered in Japan, China, and India. Factors such as rising focus of major players in emerging Asian countries and government support are driving the growth of the global market in this region.
Key players in the bone cement and glue market include Stryker (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Arthrex (US), DJO Global (US), Exactech (US), TEKNIMED (France), Heraeus Medical (Germany), CryoLife (US), Cardinal Health (US), and Trimph (Australia).
