The TOP 10 Highest Earning Video Arcade Games Ever!
Which earned more money Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-man, Donkey Kong, and others?
Plenty has been said about the greatest games from the Golden Age of Arcades. However, the video arcade games that made the sold the most arcade machines, and the ones that made the most money may surprise you!
Much attention is often bestowed upon the vast profits generated by the latest editions of today's biggest franchises. So much so, you would think that this sort of financial success is something new. It is not. Even during the earliest days of video arcade gaming, there were products that made loads of money. The difference between now and then, is that during the 1970’s, the 1980’s, and the 1990’s, most arcade games were set to 1 quarter per game. But yet, during the 2,000’s, you’ll find some arcade games still set to 1 quarter per credit, or per game, however most are set to 50-cents per credit and possibly includes a currency money acceptor, thus, requiring the player to insert $1.00 minimum. Forget about how many coins required to get 1-credit because what really counts is how much money is inserted into the arcade machine to enable you to play any number of games.
Now, in the past, I have published similar articles and blogs listing the top arcade games of the 80’s, the 90’s, and the top pinball machines of those decades. But now, I thought it would be interesting to explore the top 10-money making arcade games of all time, or should I say the top 10 money makers since someone has been keeping a record?
Now keep in mind, many of the arcade games on this list were also released in game-kit form. What this means is, the number of arcade game cabinets sold does not include the number of arcade game kits sold which were used to turn old arcade game cabinets into new updated video arcade games!
Let the arcade game countdown begin!
10 - Donkey Kong
Nintendo
Cabinets Sold: 132,000
Revenue by 1982: $280,000,000
Inflation adjusted: $686,262,000
One of the earliest platformers, and the first game created by legendary designer Shigeru Miyamoto, Nintendo's 1981 classic coin-op was a massive hit with gamers thanks to its innovative gameplay that played out over four different screens.
Often cited as the first game to feature Mario, this is a somewhat revisionary fact. When the game was launched in Japan, the hero was a carpenter called Jumpman who was on a mission to rescue his girlfriend, Lady, from the clutches of his escaped pet gorilla, Donkey Kong. When the coin-op was released in America, however, Nintendo US employees were not keen on the original Japanese names and choose their own. Lady became known as Pauline, and Jumpman became Mario, who also gave up the carpentry business and became a plumber. A move that was evidently a good one, as it helped him go on to become one of gaming's best-known characters.
When it was first launched, Donkey Kong was seen by some as a very strange game – which is understandable when you consider that space shooters and early maze-chase games were the most common types of game during that era. However, this new concept soon caught on, and the game became a huge smash hit.
9 – Mortal Kombat
Midway
Cabinets Sold: 24,000
Revenue by 2002: $570,000,000
Inflation adjusted: $748,462,000
Developed by Ed Boon and John Tobias, the legendary Mortal Kombat mightn't be the most finessed fighter out there, but when it came to pulling in the quarters, it's second only to the even-more-legendary Street Fighter series for making money.
Featuring digitized sprites, rather than the hand-drawn animation of other contemporary fighters, Mortal Kombat's big selling point is its fatalities – end-of-fight moves that often finish off the opponent in a spectacularly gory and bloody fashion. Needless to say, this didn't exactly go down well with the political establishment, and the subsequent furor and US Congressional hearing ultimately resulted in the establishment of the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) in response to calls for video games to be policed by government regulations. Considering the alternative, that is a definite silver lining to what would otherwise have been a very dark cloud.
8 – Mortal Kombat II
Midway
Cabinets Sold: 27,000
Revenue by 2002: $600,000,000
Inflation adjusted: $787,607,559
The second Mortal Kombat game arrived a year after the first and sported major graphical upgrades and five new characters. The gameplay was also significantly updated, with improved combo capabilities, new moves, and a host of Fatalities, including non-lethal Friendship and Babality finishers.
By the time this second arcade game was released, the Mortal Kombat franchise was beginning to become a juggernaut that would ultimately spin off comics, a "Kard" game, movies, and of course a boatload of home versions – which would go on to sell some 26 million games over the years. Indeed, such is the success of the franchise, by 2011 it held 10 Guinness world records, including "most successful fighting game series," "largest promotional campaign for a fighting video game" (Mortal Kombat 3), "highest grossing film based on a fighting video game" (Mortal Kombat 1996), and "most successful video game spin-off soundtrack album" (Mortal Kombat: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack).
7 – Asteroids
Atari
Cabinets Sold: 100,000
Revenue by 1991: $800,000,000
Inflation adjusted: $1,346,548,823
Atari's Asteroids is a vector graphic classic from 1979. Inspired by the first fully-fledged video game, Space War, Asteroids was built using hardware from the earlier Atari vector coin-op, Lunar Lander.
The result was a game that was far more sophisticated than the more static Space Invaders-type format that tended to have limited movement, and gameplay based around a defensible position at the bottom of the screen. In Asteroids, the player had to deal with threats from all sides, plus missile-firing spaceships.
Despite its similarities to Space Wars, most players would not have seen that rare coin-op when Asteroids was launched, and therefore Atari's rock-breaking game was received largely as a new concept – and quite a challenge. Thanks to that, players poured money into the machine, of which 70,000 were sold across America, and 30,000 units were sold abroad.
