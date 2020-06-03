Capsugel (US) and ACG Worldwide (India) are leading players in Empty Capsules Market
Empty Capsules Market by Type ((Gelatin - Porcine, Bovine, Bone Meal), (HPMC, Pullulan)), Functionality (Sustained-release, Delayed-release), Application (Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antacids), End User (Pharma, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics) - Forecast to 2023
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 03, 2020 ) The global empty capsules market is projected to reach USD 2,786.4 million by 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. In 2017, Capsugel (US), ACG Worldwide (India), and Qualicaps Co., Ltd. (Japan) dominated the empty capsules market. These players together accounted for 78% of the global market. To maintain the leading positions in this market, these players have adopted product launches and expansions as their major growth strategies.
Capsugel (US) dominated the empty capsules market in 2017. The company’s leading position in the market can be attributed to its diversified product offerings for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry. Capsugel offers a comprehensive portfolio of empty capsules ranging from gelatin, vegetarian, filled hard, functional, inhalation, HPMC, gelatin, alternate polymer, specialized clinical, and enteric capsules. Its services include dosage form development, abuse deterrent dosage form development, colonic dosage form development support, pre-clinical & clinical support, and regulatory assistance. Its vast geographic presence across 100 countries through 13 manufacturing sites, three R&D centers, and distributors enables it to serve over 4,000 customers. The company is highly focused on introducing new products for different applications and expanding its functional units. The company expanded its development and manufacturing capabilities at its Edinburgh facility in 2017. The company intends to strengthen its presence in the market by delivering superior products and choices to customers. The firm strongly believes that investments in R&D will offer greater potential for short and long-term growth.
ACG Worldwide (India) is another major player in the empty capsules market. It offers a broad spectrum of gelatin and HPMC capsules along with the company’s capsule customization services. ACG ACPL majorly serves the global dietary supplement and pharmaceutical industry, commanding more than 80% of Asias pharmaceutical prescription market. The company annually produces over 83 billion capsules, serving hundreds of consumers in more than 100 countries, globally. The company has its presence in the US, the UK, China, and Brazil and is engaged in serving multiple pharmaceutical needs through its branches and subsidiaries. ACG ACPL is growing at a steady pace in this market, by adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies. In line with this, ACG collaborated with Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. that will allow it to utilize Applied DNA’s proven SigNature molecular tagging and authentication technologies to develop molecularly tagged empty hard-shell capsules. The company further aims to strengthen its position through extensive R&D investments and strategic alliances.
Some of the other key players competing in this market are Qualicaps (Japan), Suheung Co. Ltd. (Korea), CapsCanada Corporation (Canada), Qingdao Yiqing Medicinal Capsules Co., Ltd. (China), Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsules Co., Ltd (China), Healthcaps India Ltd. (India), Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd. (China), Roxlor (US), Sunil Healthcare Ltd. (India), Medi-Caps Ltd. (India), Nectar Lifesciences Ltd. (India), Natural Capsules Ltd. (India), and Bright Pharma Caps Inc. (US).
