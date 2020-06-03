Filter Integrity Test Market to Reflect Impressive Growth in Biotechnology Industry
Filter Integrity Test Market by Test Type (Bubble Point, Diffusion, Water Flow), Mechanism (Manual, Automation), Filter Type (Air, Liquid), End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Academics) - Global Forecast to 2024
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 03, 2020 ) The growth of the global filter integrity test market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the globe, growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, and increasing purity requirements.
The liquid filter integrity test segment accounted for the largest share of the global filter integrity test market in 2018.
On the basis of filter type, the filter integrity test market is segmented into liquid and air filter integrity tests. The liquid filter integrity test segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The liquid filter integrity test method includes bubble point and diffusive flow tests.
The filter integrity test market is projected to reach USD 79 million by 2024 from USD 59 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period
This testing method is correlated to a liquid bacteria challenge test, and the correlation verifies the integrity test limits the filters have to pass. Liquid integrity tests can be used on both hydrophobic and hydrophilic membrane filters used to sterilize liquid pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products.
According to the new market research report "Filter Integrity Test Market by Test Type (Bubble Point, Diffusion, Water Flow), Mechanism (Manual, Automation), Filter Type (Air, Liquid), End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Academics) - Global Forecast to 2024", , published by MarketsandMarkets™, The filter integrity test market is projected to reach USD 79 million by 2024 from USD 59 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.
Geographical Growth Analysis:
The market is divided into four major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and implementation of drug safety guidelines by the FDA are the major factors driving the growth of the filter integrity test industry in North America.
The market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Significant investments by key market players, increasing government support, developing R&D infrastructure, and growing expertise and academic excellence are the major factors fueling the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific.
Geographical Growth Analysis:
The market is divided into four major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and implementation of drug safety guidelines by the FDA are the major factors driving the growth of the filter integrity test industry in North America.
The market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Significant investments by key market players, increasing government support, developing R&D infrastructure, and growing expertise and academic excellence are the major factors fueling the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific.
