Radiation Dose Management Market worth $447 million by 2024 to Reflect Impressive Growth in North America Region
Radiation Dose Management Market by Products & Services (Standalone, Integrated Solutions, Education & Training Services), Modality (Computed Tomography, Nuclear Medicine), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Settings) - Global Forecast to 2024
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 03, 2020 ) Growth in the market is mainly driven by the increasing use of medical imaging modalities due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing concerns over radiation dose exposure, growth in the installed base of radiology equipment, and growing awareness on radiation dose management.
The radiation dose management market is projected to reach USD 447 million by 2024 from USD 206 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.
The computed tomography segment accounted for the largest share of the radiation dose management market in 2018 :
By modality, the market is segmented into computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy and interventional imaging, mammography, and nuclear medicine. The computed tomography segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018.
Based on product & service, the market is segmented into radiation dose management solutions and radiation dose management services. The radiation dose management solutions segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
North America accounted for the largest share of the radiation dose management market in 2018 :
On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the stringent legislative and accreditation requirements regarding the reporting and optimization of radiation doses, high adoption of HCIT technologies.
Key Market Players
Key players in the global radiation dose management industry are Bayer AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), PACSHealth, LLC (US), and Sectra Medical Systems (Sweden). Other prominent players in this market include Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Novarad Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Agfa HealthCare (Belgium), Canon (Japan), and Qaelum N.V. (Belgium).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
