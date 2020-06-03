Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Markett : Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019–2025)
Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market by Product (Consumables, Reagent, Ultrasound, NGS, PCR, Microarray), Services, Method (cfDNA, Biochemical Markers), Application (Aneuploidy, Microdeletion) & End-User (Hospital, Labs)-Global Forecasts to 2024
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 03, 2020 ) Growth in this market is driven by the high risk of chromosomal abnormalities with increasing maternal age, growing preference for non-invasive techniques over invasive methods, improving reimbursement scenario for NIPT, and increasing awareness of NIPT. However, a dearth of skilled professionals is restraining the growth of this market.
Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market by Product (Consumables, Reagent, Ultrasound, NGS, PCR, Microarray), Services, Method (cfDNA, Biochemical Markers), Application (Aneuploidy, Microdeletion) & End-User (Hospital, Labs)-Global Forecasts to 2024
The global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is estimated to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2024 from USD 3.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=145607690
Global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) Market is Segmented on:
1. Product
2. Services, Method
3. Application
4. End-User
Method
By method, the NIPT products market is segmented into ultrasound detection, biochemical screening tests, and cell-free DNA in maternal plasma tests. The cfDNA in maternal plasma tests segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to technological advancements and increasing company initiatives to develop new products.
Application
Based on application, the non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is segmented into trisomy, microdeletion syndrome, and other applications (gender identification and the detection of monogenic disorders, Klinefelter syndrome, and Rhesus (Rh) blood type). In 2018, trisomy was the largest application segment of the NIPT market.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=145607690
Geographical Growth Analysis:
Geographically, the non-invasive prenatal testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. On the other hand, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The developing healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness programs & conferences, and rising focus of prominent players on expanding their presence in Asia are driving market growth in this regio
Key Market Players
Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), BGI (China), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Natera, Inc. (US), and Yourgene Health (UK)
Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market by Product (Consumables, Reagent, Ultrasound, NGS, PCR, Microarray), Services, Method (cfDNA, Biochemical Markers), Application (Aneuploidy, Microdeletion) & End-User (Hospital, Labs)-Global Forecasts to 2024
The global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is estimated to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2024 from USD 3.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=145607690
Global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) Market is Segmented on:
1. Product
2. Services, Method
3. Application
4. End-User
Method
By method, the NIPT products market is segmented into ultrasound detection, biochemical screening tests, and cell-free DNA in maternal plasma tests. The cfDNA in maternal plasma tests segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to technological advancements and increasing company initiatives to develop new products.
Application
Based on application, the non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is segmented into trisomy, microdeletion syndrome, and other applications (gender identification and the detection of monogenic disorders, Klinefelter syndrome, and Rhesus (Rh) blood type). In 2018, trisomy was the largest application segment of the NIPT market.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=145607690
Geographical Growth Analysis:
Geographically, the non-invasive prenatal testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. On the other hand, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The developing healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness programs & conferences, and rising focus of prominent players on expanding their presence in Asia are driving market growth in this regio
Key Market Players
Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), BGI (China), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Natera, Inc. (US), and Yourgene Health (UK)
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.