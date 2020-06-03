Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Worth $26.75 Billion | Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders
Active Implantable Medical Devices Market by Product (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (Transvenous & Subcutaneous), Cardiac Pacemaker, Ventricular Assist Device, Neurostimulator, Implantable Hearing Devices) - Global Forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 03, 2020 ) [204 Pages Report] The Active Implantable Medical Devices Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%, to reach USD 26.75 Billion.
The active implantable medical devices market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The growing aging population, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases, investments and funds to develop technologically advanced products, expanded applications of neurostimulators, and favorable reimbursement scenario for ENT procedures in developed countries are some of the factors driving the growth of this market.
However, unfavorable healthcare reforms in the U.S., issues related to the use of implantable medical devices, and the high cost of implants may hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent. Lucrative opportunities in emerging markets and the development of subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators offer significant growth opportunities in this market.
Market Segmentation in Detailed:
On the basis of product, the market is segmented into implantable cardioverter defibrillators, implantable cardiac pacemakers, implantable heart monitors/insertable loop recorders, ventricular assist devices, neurostimulators, and implantable hearing devices. The implantable cardioverter defibrillators segment accounted for the largest share of the implantable and life-sustaining devices market in 2016 owing to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, development of technologically advanced devices, and increasing demand for these devices in emerging countries.
The implantable cardioverter defibrillators segment accounted for the largest share of the global active implantable medical devices market. However, the implantable hearing devices segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the next five years. The growth of the implantable hearing devices is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of hearing loss across the globe and growing ENT procedures due to favorable reimbursement policies in the developed countries.
Based on region, the active implantable medical devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
North America is the largest regional segment for the active implantable medical devices market. The large share of this regional segment can be attributed to the growth in geriatric population, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases, high accessibility to advanced technologies, increasing development of innovative and technologically advanced products, and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region.
Medtronic plc (Ireland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), and Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.) held the major share of the implantable cardiovascular and neurostimulators devices market. Whereas, Cochlear Limited (Australia), MED-EL (Austria), Sonova Holding AG (Switzerland), and William Demant Holding A/S (Denmark) held the major share of the implantable hearing devices market.
Other major players operating in the implantable cardiovascular and neurostimulators devices market are BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany) and LivaNova PLC (U.K.). Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China) and Medtronic plc (Ireland) are the other key players in the implantable hearing devices market.
Market Segmentation in Detailed:
