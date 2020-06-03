Antinuclear Antibody Test Market Worth $1,476.1 Million | High Incidence of Autoimmune Diseases
Antinuclear Antibody Test Market by Product (Reagents & Assay Kits, Systems, Software, Services), Technique (Immunofluorescence, Elisa, Multiplex), Disease (Rheumatoid Arthritis, SLE), End User (Clinical Labs, Hospitals) - Forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 03, 2020 ) The report "Antinuclear Antibody Test Market by Product (Reagents & Assay Kits, Systems, Software, Services), Technique (Immunofluorescence, Elisa, Multiplex), Disease (Rheumatoid Arthritis, SLE), End User (Clinical Labs, Hospitals) - Forecast", report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the ANA testing market, along with revenue estimates & forecasts and market share analysis.
The Global Antinuclear Antibody Test Market is expected to reach USD 1,476.1 Million, at a CAGR of 12.4%
Browse 73 market data Tables and 102 Figures spread through 166 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=218189007
Market Segmentation in Depth:
On the basis of products, the ANA testing market is segmented into assay kits & reagents, systems, and software & services. The assay kits & reagents segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market, primarily due to the growing number of reagent rental agreements and increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases worldwide.
Based on techniques, the antinuclear antibody test market is segmented into three broad segment, namely, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunofluorescence assay (IFA), and multiplex assay. The ELISA segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market owing to expanding applications of ANA in autoimmune disease testing and therapeutic drug level monitoring.
The end-user segments in this market include clinical laboratories, hospitals, POLs, and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share, primarily due to the rising healthcare spending which has resulted in a growth in use of ANA testing products in hospitals. Based on region, the global antinuclear antibody test market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=218189007
North America is the largest regional segment in the ANA testing market, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Growth in the North American market is primarily driven by the high incidence of autoimmune diseases, growing population and healthcare spending, and growth in the number of individuals covered under medical insurance in the U.S.
The major players in the antinuclear antibody test market are Alere Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), ERBA Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Antibodies, Inc. (U.S.), EUROIMMUN AG (Germany), Immuno Concepts (U.S.), Inova Diagnostics (U.S.), and Zeus Scientific, Inc. (U.S.).
The Global Antinuclear Antibody Test Market is expected to reach USD 1,476.1 Million, at a CAGR of 12.4%
Browse 73 market data Tables and 102 Figures spread through 166 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=218189007
Market Segmentation in Depth:
On the basis of products, the ANA testing market is segmented into assay kits & reagents, systems, and software & services. The assay kits & reagents segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market, primarily due to the growing number of reagent rental agreements and increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases worldwide.
Based on techniques, the antinuclear antibody test market is segmented into three broad segment, namely, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunofluorescence assay (IFA), and multiplex assay. The ELISA segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market owing to expanding applications of ANA in autoimmune disease testing and therapeutic drug level monitoring.
The end-user segments in this market include clinical laboratories, hospitals, POLs, and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share, primarily due to the rising healthcare spending which has resulted in a growth in use of ANA testing products in hospitals. Based on region, the global antinuclear antibody test market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=218189007
North America is the largest regional segment in the ANA testing market, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Growth in the North American market is primarily driven by the high incidence of autoimmune diseases, growing population and healthcare spending, and growth in the number of individuals covered under medical insurance in the U.S.
The major players in the antinuclear antibody test market are Alere Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), ERBA Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Antibodies, Inc. (U.S.), EUROIMMUN AG (Germany), Immuno Concepts (U.S.), Inova Diagnostics (U.S.), and Zeus Scientific, Inc. (U.S.).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.