Hybrid Operating Room Market | Emerging Markets such as India, China, Japan, New Zealand, Indonesia and South Korea are Expected to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Hybrid Operating Room Market by Component (Surgical Booms, Surgical Lights, Operation Tables, MRI, CT, Angiography, AV Tools), Application (Cardiovascular, Neurovascular, Thoracic, Orthopedic)
Factors such as technological advancements in the field of robot-assisted surgeries, increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries, and growing patient preference for affordable & effective surgical treatments are driving the growth of this Hybrid Operating Room Market.
What The Experts Says about the Market Growth?
The global Hybrid Operating Room Market is projected to reach $1,174.9 Million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.5%.
Cardiovascular Applications
The cardiovascular applications of hybrid operating room settings include integrated usage of advanced diagnostic as well as surgical devices to assist in cardiovascular surgeries to treat congenital heart diseases, heart valve diseases, coronary artery diseases, and arrhythmias, among others. This segment accounted for the largest share due to the increasing preference of cardiac surgeons for hybrid OR settings during target surgical procedures, growing market trend towards the adoption of endovascular procedures during cardiovascular surgeries, and increased patient emphasis on effective disease management strategies.
Neurosurgery Applications
Hybrid OR settings are increasingly being utilized among neurosurgeons to perform cerebrovascular procedures and also to optimally execute endovascular and surgical procedures for complex neurosurgical cases (such as brain aneurysm, arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), arteriovenous fistulas (AVFs), and carotid artery disease). Some of the major factors driving the growth of hybrid ORs are increasing number of neurological disorders patients, ongoing technological advancements in the field of medical robotics, rising number of minimally invasive neurovascular surgeries.
Geographical Analysis:
North America accounted for the largest share of the global hybrid operating room market in 2016, followed by Europe. The large share in the North American region is mainly attributed to the significant investments by hospitals to upgrade their operating rooms, coupled with the increasing number of surgical procedures and ambulatory surgery centers in the region.
Key Market Players:
As of 2016, Siemens AG (Germany) dominates the market through its wide range of technologically advanced and innovative hybrid operating room products. The company adopts the strategy of agreements and partnerships to maintain its leadership position in the market.
Hybrid Operating Room Market by Component (Surgical Booms, Surgical Lights, Operation Tables, MRI, CT, Angiography, AV Tools), Application (Cardiovascular, Neurovascular, Thoracic, Orthopedic), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022
