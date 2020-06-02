Latest Regulatory Trends Impacting the Food Inclusions Market
The food inclusions market is estimated at USD 10.74 billion in 2018; it is projected to reach USD 15.78 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.0%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 02, 2020 ) The food inclusions market is estimated at USD 10.74 billion in 2018. It is projected to reach USD 15.78 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.0%. The growth in the market is attributed to functional properties of food inclusions along with enhanced product appeal; clean label, non-GMO and allergen-free inclusions; and taste trends and responsive development of new flavor profiles offering new avenues for growth. The chocolate segment is projected to dominate the global market through the forecast period. The market for chocolate inclusions is largely driven by its flavor popularity and consumer inclination toward chocolate components in food products such as confectionery, ice cream, bakery, dairy, beverages, frozen desserts, and cereal products.
In 2018, the chocolate segment is estimated to account for the largest share, by type, in the food inclusions market, in terms of value. Chocolate is among the most preferred and popular flavors among consumers, worldwide, and is a major factor that is expected to drive significant consumption of chocolate inclusions in the food & beverage industry. The use of chocolate inclusions adds gloss and enhances the taste of products, while also enhancing other organoleptic properties. Thus, the use of chocolate inclusions in varieties of food applications such as confectionery, ice cream, bakery, dairy, beverages, frozen desserts, and cereal products is expected to drive the market.
Cereal products, snacks, and bars are estimated to form the major application in which food inclusions are most widely used. The consumption of various types of food inclusions in this application is largely attributed to the multiple benefits these inclusions add to the products in this category, such as addition of required flavors (fruit, chocolate, caramel, and nut), enhancement in product appearance in terms of color and visibility, and provision of required textures to products. Further, the use of inclusions enhanced the product value, both in terms of nutritional aspects as well as consumer requirements that drive the use of food inclusions in this segment.
The European market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2018. This can primarily be attributed to factors such as the region’s large-scale production and domestic consumption of food inclusions, which is fueled by food & beverage manufacturers’ urge for product innovation with the use of novel ingredients to cater to consumer indulgence. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the rise in consumption of inclusions and their innovative usage in line with the flavor profile and other consumer requirements, along with the Westernization of diets. The resultant increase in the final price of end products acts as a restraint for the growth of this market.
Key players such as Cargill (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Kerry (Ireland), ADM (US), Barry Callebaut (Switzerland), AGRANA (Austria), Sensient Technologies (US), Inclusion Technologies (US), Georgia Nut Company (US), Taura Natural Ingredients (New Zealand), and Nimbus Foods (UK) adopted expansions & investments, acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures & partnerships with other players to strengthen their business, explore new & untapped markets, expand in local areas of emerging markets, and develop a new customer base for long-term client relationships.
