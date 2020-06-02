Slide Stainer Market Product, Technology, End-User, Region, and Forecast till 2023
The Slide Stainer Market is expected to reach USD 4.70 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 2.79 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 11.0%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 02, 2020 ) According to the latest research report "Slide Stainer Market by Product (Reagent, Equipment (Automated, Manual)), Technology (Hematoxylin & Eosin, Immunohistochemistry, In Situ Hybridization, Microbiology, Special Stains), End User (Hospital, Pharmaceutical, Academic) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets.
The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, growing automation in laboratories, and increasing healthcare expenditure.
By product, the reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the slide stainers market in 2017
On the basis of product, the reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the global slide stainers market in 2017. The large share of this segment is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing public awareness, and growing demand for automation in diagnostics and clinical research.
By technology, the hematoxylin & eosin (H&E) segment held the largest share in 2017
Based on technology, the slide stainers market is segmented into hematoxylin and eosin (H&E), immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization, cytology, microbiology, hematology, and special stains. In 2017, the H&E segment accounted for the largest share of the slide stainers market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the fact that H&E staining is the initial staining technique for various diseases and is associated with better quality, ease of use, and higher throughput than most other staining technologies.
By end user, the hospitals and diagnostic centers segment held the largest share of the slide stainers market in 2017
On the basis of end user, the slide stainers market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic centers, academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and other end users (contract research organizations and forensics, food, & environmental laboratories). The hospitals and diagnostic centers segment accounted for the largest share in 2017. Factors such as the growing prevalence of diseases and huge patient inflow in hospitals and diagnostic centers are driving the growth of this end-user segment.
North America dominated the market in 2017
North America accounted for the largest share of the slide stainers market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The highly developed healthcare system in this region, the easy accessibility to technologically advanced instruments, and the presence of major key players in the region are the major factors responsible for the large share of the North American slide stainers market.
Market Key Players
The prominent players in the global slide stainers market are Roche (Switzerland), Agilent (US), Danaher (US), BioGenex (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Sakura (Japan), Biocare Medical (US), Merck Group (Germany), General Data Company (US), and Hardy Diagnostics (US).
