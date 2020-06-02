Middle East Cyber Security Market Projected to Reach 22.14 Billion USD by 2022
The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the Middle East cyber security market on the basis of solutions, services, security types, deployment modes, organization size, industry verticals, and countries.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 02, 2020 ) As per report "Middle East Cyber Security Market by Solution (IAM, Encryption, DLP, UTM, Antivirus/Antimalware, Firewall, IDS/IPS, Disaster Recovery), Service, Security Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Country - Forecast to 2022", the Middle East cyber security market size is expected to grow from USD 11.38 Billion in 2017 to USD 22.14 Billion by 2022, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.2%.
Browse 146 market data tables and 59 figures spread through 250 pages and in-depth TOC on "Middle East Cyber Security Market"
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/middle-east-cyber-security-market-121119697.html
The major vendors in the Middle East Cyber Security market include:
• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (Israel)
• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)
• Computer Sciences Corporation (U.S.)
• Forcepoint LLC (U.S.)
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.)
• Intel Security (U.S.)
• IBM Corporation (U.S.)
• Sophos Ltd (U.K.)
• Symantec Corporation (U.S.)
• Trend Micro, Inc. (Japan)
The cyber security solutions and services help companies to protect on their endpoints, network, application, and cloud environment from advanced threats such as malware, ransomware, DDoS attacks, and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs). Moreover, increasing demand from Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) operating across diverse industry verticals and countries is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
The application security segment to play a key role in the Middle East cyber security market
The application security segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of mobile- and web-based applications and of enterprise mobility has significantly increased the usage of application security solutions across the enterprises. Increasing vulnerability on application in the energy and utilities, BFSI, and IT and telecom industry verticals are triggering the growth of the Middle East cyber security market.
The government and defense vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Middle East cyber security market
The government and defense industry vertical is expected to contribute the largest market share and expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022 in the Middle East cyber security market, due to increasing instances of cyberattacks on the government sector and the government-regulated oil and gas companies. The healthcare sector is expected to grow at the second highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022 in the Middle East cyber security market, due to the technological proliferation of healthcare applications and increased instances of data thefts in the sector. The demand for cyber security solutions is increasing, as the adoption of these solutions provides advanced protection from cyber threats without affecting the operational efficiency.
Saudi Arabia is expected to contribute the largest market share, whereas Qatar is projected to grow at the highest rate
Saudi Arabia is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the Middle East cyber security market from 2017 to 2022, due to the need to safeguard enterprises in various industrial verticals such as energy and utilities, government and defense, IT and telecom, and healthcare from advanced threats. Qatar offers potential growth opportunities in the Middle East cyber security market, as there is a wide presence of SMEs that are turning towards cyber security solutions to efficiently safeguard their business endpoints, network, application, and cloud environment.
Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
