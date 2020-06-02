Allergy Diagnostics Market Worth $5.74 Billion | Rising Environmental Pollution Levels
Allergy Diagnostics Market by Products (Assay Kits, Immunoassay & Elisa Analyzers, Luminometers, Services), Allergens (Food, Inhaled, Drug), Tests (In Vivo, In Vitro), End Users (Hospital, Diagnostic Laboratory) - Global Forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 02, 2020 ) The Allergy Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 5.74 Billion, at a CAGR of 10.5%
The allergy diagnosis is an important introductory step for effective allergy treatment. Current allergy tests are more convenient and accurate compared to the tests that were available before. With the help of a detailed medical history, allergy tests can identify specific triggers for an individual’s allergic reactions. This process is also required in drug development and the production process of allergy treatments.
The major factors driving the growth of this market are the high incidence and large economic burden of allergic diseases, rising environmental pollution, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing access to medical insurance in the US. On the other hand, lack of awareness of allergic diseases in some countries is restraining the growth of this market.
Market Segmentation in Depth:
Assay kits to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The allergy diagnostics market is classified based on product & service into assay kits, instruments, and services. The assay kits segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The widespread availability and large consumption of assay kits in allergy testing are expected to drive the growth of this segment in the coming years.
Diagnostic laboratories to dominate the allergy diagnostics market during the forecast period
The allergy diagnosis market is segmented based on end users into diagnostic laboratories, hospital-based laboratories, academic & research institutes, and other end users. In 2017, the diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to command the largest share and is estimated to grow at the fastest rate as compared to other segments. The market is mainly driven by the increasing incidence of allergic disorders in emerging countries.
Opportunity: Growing adoption of automation for quicker turnaround times;
Turnaround time (TAT) is an important factor in laboratory services and is often used as a key indicator of laboratory performance. Fully automated immunoassay systems are popular as they improve the TAT of laboratories and reduce labor costs. Semi-automated instruments are also preferred as they are less expensive; however, these systems increase the TAT. To meet the requirement of increased on-board testing capacity, advanced allergy diagnostic tests have been introduced in the market. Also, the market is witnessing greater adoption of automation for quicker TAT.
Automation in laboratories helps increase the efficiency of laboratory workflows, thus maintaining high throughputs. The main objective of automation in laboratories is to minimize nonvalue-adding steps, such as tube sorting, centrifugation, loading of analyzers, and preparing and sorting of materials required for testing. Some large laboratory chains are now shifting toward complete or total laboratory automation (TLA). However, these laboratories require major financial commitment.
The allergy diagnostics market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share of this market owing to the high healthcare expenditure and the strong presence of key market players in the region. These factors, coupled with the rising prevalence of different types of allergies, have resulted in the wide availability and adoption of various allergy diagnostic products and services in the US and Canada.
The key players operating in the allergy diagnostics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (UK), Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), bioMérieux SA (France), Stallergenes Greer (UK), HOB Biotech Group Suzhou Co., Ltd. (China), HYCOR Biomedical (US), Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc. (US), EUROIMMUN AG (Germany)
