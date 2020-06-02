Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market Worth 2.44 Billion| Asian market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR
Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market by Product (Scissors, Forceps, Trocar, SIMS, CUSCO), Application (Laparoscopy, Colposcopy, Hysteroscopy, D&C, Ablation, Biopsy), & End User (Hospital, Clinic, Ambulatory Surgery Center) - Global Forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 02, 2020 ) The Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market is expected to reach USD 2.44 Billion, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The Research Report analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW)
Major factors driving the growth of this market include a high incidence of gynecological diseases, increasing awareness of gynecological diseases, and rising government investments for providing advanced healthcare facilities & services. In addition, emerging Asian markets have opened an array of opportunities for players in this market. However, the increasing preference for robotic surgeries may restrain the growth of this market.
Browse 104 market data tables and 40 figures spread through 139 pages and in-depth TOC- Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=122824797
Market Segmentation in Depth:
On the basis of products, the market is segmented into forceps, scissors, needle holders, dilators, trocars, vaginal speculums, and other instruments. Forceps are expected to account for the largest share of the market, The growth of the forceps segment is attributed to the increase in the number of gynecological surgeries and the repeated use of forceps in most gynecological surgeries.
Based on application, the market is further segmented into laparoscopy, hysteroscopy, dilation and curettage, colposcopy, and other applications. Laparoscopy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Laparoscopy forms the largest and fastest-growing application segment of the market. This is mainly attributed to the various advantages of laparoscopy procedures, which includes less blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and fewer intraoperative & postoperative complications.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=122824797
Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest share of this market. However, the Asian market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR mainly due to the increasing awareness programs, high incidence of gynecological diseases, increasing government initiatives focusing on women’s health, and improvements in the healthcare sector of Asian countries.
The market is highly fragmented with several big and emerging players. Key market players include B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), CooperSurgical Inc. (U.S.), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), KLS Martin Group (U.S.), MedGyn Products (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Richard WOLF GmbH (Germany), Sklar Surgical Instruments (U.S.), and Tetra Surgical (Pakistan).
Major factors driving the growth of this market include a high incidence of gynecological diseases, increasing awareness of gynecological diseases, and rising government investments for providing advanced healthcare facilities & services. In addition, emerging Asian markets have opened an array of opportunities for players in this market. However, the increasing preference for robotic surgeries may restrain the growth of this market.
Browse 104 market data tables and 40 figures spread through 139 pages and in-depth TOC- Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=122824797
Market Segmentation in Depth:
On the basis of products, the market is segmented into forceps, scissors, needle holders, dilators, trocars, vaginal speculums, and other instruments. Forceps are expected to account for the largest share of the market, The growth of the forceps segment is attributed to the increase in the number of gynecological surgeries and the repeated use of forceps in most gynecological surgeries.
Based on application, the market is further segmented into laparoscopy, hysteroscopy, dilation and curettage, colposcopy, and other applications. Laparoscopy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Laparoscopy forms the largest and fastest-growing application segment of the market. This is mainly attributed to the various advantages of laparoscopy procedures, which includes less blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and fewer intraoperative & postoperative complications.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=122824797
Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest share of this market. However, the Asian market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR mainly due to the increasing awareness programs, high incidence of gynecological diseases, increasing government initiatives focusing on women’s health, and improvements in the healthcare sector of Asian countries.
The market is highly fragmented with several big and emerging players. Key market players include B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), CooperSurgical Inc. (U.S.), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), KLS Martin Group (U.S.), MedGyn Products (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Richard WOLF GmbH (Germany), Sklar Surgical Instruments (U.S.), and Tetra Surgical (Pakistan).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.