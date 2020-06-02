Which application segment dominates the digital therapeutics market?
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 02, 2020 ) The growth of the digital therapeutics market is primarily driven by factors such as government initiatives for preventive healthcare, technological advancements in mobile healthcare, a significant increase in venture capital investments, and the benefits of digital therapeutics, such as the ability to induce behavioral change (an important challenge in healthcare), user-friendliness, patient convenience, and improved drug compliance.
Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market by Application (Prediabetes, Nutrition, Care, Diabetes, CVD, CNS, CRD, MSD, GI, Substance Abuse, Rehabilitation), Sales Channel (B2C, Patient, Caregiver, B2B, Providers, Payer, Employer, Pharma) – Global forecasts to 2025
The global digital therapeutics market is projected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2025 from USD 2.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period (2020–2025).
Global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market is Segmented on:
1. Application
2. Sales Channel
3. End user
Application
Based on the application, the digital therapeutics market is segmented into preventive and treatment/care-related applications. One of the key factors driving the growth of this segment is the rise in treatment and healthcare costs, especially due to chronic conditions.
Sales Channel
Based on the sales channel, the digital therapeutics market is segmented into business-to-customer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B). In 2019, the B2B segment accounted for the largest market share; it is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of the digital therapeutics market.
Geographical Growth Analysis:
The global digital therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the RoW. In 2019, North America (US and Canada) held the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The major factors supporting market growth include the increasing investments in digital therapeutics, the influx of new start-ups, improvements in the reimbursement structure for digital therapeutics, and government initiatives to support technological advancements.
Key Market Players
Noom (US), Livongo Health (US), Omada Health (US), WellDoc (US), Pear Therapeutics (US), Proteus Digital Health (US), Propeller Health (US), Akili Interactive Labs (US), Better Therapeutics (US), Happify (US), Kaia Health (Germany), Mango Health (US), Click Therapeutics (US), Canary Health (US), Wellthy Therapeutics (India), Cognoa (US), Ayogo Health (Canada), Mindstrong Health (US), 2Morrow (US), and Ginger (US).
